THUNDERBOLT, Ga. -- Fifteen years after sentencing a man to life in prison, the jury foreman who read the guilty verdict is now calling on the courts to grant Sonny Bharadia a new trial.

In 2003, Bharadia was convicted for a sex assault and robbery that took place just outside of Savannah. During the trial, the victim identified distinct blue, black and white gloves worn by her attacker.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

However, those gloves were not tested for DNA.

Eight years after the verdict, Bharadia’s new lawyer filed a motion to send those gloves to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab. Those test came back with a positive match from the FBI Criminal Database. But, the DNA didn’t implicate Bharadia. It is a match for Sterling Flint, the man who took a plea deal in exchange for testifying against Bharadia.

According to jury foreman Ainsley Aris, their guilty verdict was based on testimony.

“For us it seemed pretty clear beyond a reasonable doubt for us that it was him,” Aris explained.

Upon learning about the DNA results, Aris’ confidence in the jury’s decision is shaken.

“That is quite shocking. You know something needs to be done about that. That’s alarming. Wow, I hope that the new DNA evidence is hopefully submitted and he gets a new trial,” he said.

After the discovery of the DNA evidence, Bharadia’s new attorneys filed a motion for another trial. It was denied based on a legal technicality, specific to Georgia law. While the new DNA test results implicated someone else, the gloves themselves were not considered newly discovered evidence since the gloves were presented in the original trial.

In Georgia, existing evidence is not grounds for a new trial. The purpose of the law is to help clear up the courts from endless appeals, but in this case, it may be keeping an innocent man locked up.

Bharadia’s original attorney, Caleb Banks, says he was unaware of the need to run the DNA test on the gloves in the first place.

“I didn't know to have the gloves or anything else tested for DNA. I thought you needed some bodily fluids for DNA. I think that was a general opinion at the time in 2003. I'm not sure about it. I'm sure the scientists knew better,” Banks said.

Bharadia’s current lawyer is fighting to have that evidence heard in court for the first time with a last-ditch effort called habeas corpus later this year. That could be the final opportunity to do anything about a wrongful conviction.

"Shadow of Doubt" is a five episode, Atticus original series. Stay with us as we dig into the hidden details of past, and we follow Sonny Bharadia’s fight for his future.

Shadow of Doubt

Part 1: Georgia man has spent 17 years in prison, DNA evidence points to someone else

Part 2: Georgia man’s 'Harry Potter' alibi doesn’t hold up in court

Part 3: Jury foreman 'shocked' by DNA evidence, asks for new trial 15 years later

Part 4: 'Makes me feel like an idiot.' New information changes witness statement 15 years after sex assault

Part 5: Inmate’s journal reveals struggle inside Georgia prison system

© 2018 WXIA