LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to "final action letters" from Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Interim Chief Yvette Gentry, detectives Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove have been terminated.

According to the letters, Jaynes is being terminated for violations in Preparation for Search Warrant Execution and two violations of Truthfulness/Untruthfulness.

The professional standards unit said Jaynes lied in his affidavit for the search warrant, claiming Taylor's ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Jamarcus Glover, had been receiving packages at Taylor's address.

Jaynes claimed he had observed Glover running a "trap house" at a home on Elliott Avenue and believed Glover had been stashing drugs or money at Taylor's apartment to avoid detection from law enforcement.

No money or drugs were found at Taylor's home the night she was killed.

The letter also states that Jaynes was untruthful in swearing a US Postal Inspector advised that Glover had been receiving packages at the residence.

Gentry also noted that neither Jaynes nor his supervisors were present at Taylor's apartment when the search warrant was executed.

Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into Taylor's apartment on the night the search warrant was executed.

"I have determined you [Cosgrove] fired sixteen (16) rounds after Mr. Kenneth Walker fired one round," Gentry said. "Two (2) of the sixteen (16) rounds you [Cosgrove] fired were found in the body of Ms. Breonna Taylor. One of these rounds was the fatal round that killed Ms. Breonna Taylor."

In violation of standard operating procedure, Cosgrove failed to activate his body cam prior to the search warrant at Taylor's residence.

Both Jaynes and Cosgrove have the opportunity to appeal the decision within 10 days. If an appeal for review is filed, the LMPD Merit Board will schedule a public hearing to review the action set forth in each letter.

