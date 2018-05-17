THUNDERBOLT, Ga. -- A key witness in a sex assault trial says new evidence has changed her mind about her testimony. Ashleigh Brown says she didn’t have all the facts when she took the stand in 2003. Now, she fears that the wrong man might have spent more than a decade in jail.

Brown’s testimony helped convict Sonny Bharadia of robbing and sexually assaulting a young teacher inside her apartment just outside of Savannah. Bharadia received a life sentence, but he wasn't the only defendant in this case. Sterling Flint was also charged in connection with the attack. However, Flint took a plea deal to testify against his friend.

Years after the trial, DNA evidence was discovered connecting the crime to Flint, not Bharadia.

Ashleigh Brown says she was called to the witness stand at the last minute to testify about some stolen items from the victim’s apartment that were found in Flint’s possession. She told the jury that Flint said he’d gotten the stolen items from Bharadia.

“At the time I didn't know how bad it was. I just thought the house had been robbed. I didn't know there was a sexual assault involved. I didn't know any of that. And so when they called me and put me on the stand, I just told them what Sterling had told me that. We're holding it for Sonny,” Brown said.

One of the stolen items, the victim’s computer, was stashed in a U-Haul right outside Brown’s sister's house, which is only 1,000 feet away from where the crime took place.

“I just can't believe that it happened right behind her house and she wasn't aware of it. I didn't know until just now. Wow it really bothers me,” she said choking back tears.

Brown said she now believes the wrong man could be in jail.

Bharadia has been fighting for a new trial since the guilty verdict. In 2011, new DNA evidence was discovered on a pair of gloves worn by the attacker. The DNA is a perfect match to Sterling Flint, the man who testified against him.

No jury has ever seen the DNA test results connecting Sterling Flint to the crime scene.

Bharadia’s attorneys are fighting to get him a new trial. Those appeals were denied based on a Georgia law prohibiting evidence from the original trial from being considered as new. While the new DNA test results implicated someone else, the gloves themselves can’t be considered new since they were presented in the original trial.

Bharadia has been in jail since the 2001 attack. Sterling Flint served a two-year sentence in this case. But he has long rap sheet stretching across 30 years. Flint was convicted in at least fourteen different cases where he's been found guilty of felonies including theft, burglary or drug charges.

"Shadow of Doubt" is a five episode, Atticus original series. Stay with us as we dig into the hidden details of past, and we follow Sonny Bharadia’s fight for his future.

