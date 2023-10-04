Birthing Justice: Highlighting disparities for Black moms

“Birthing Justice," a documentary by Women in the Room Production, explores the disparities in maternal health care for Black women and presents potential solutions.

A new documentary focused on infants and Black maternal health is shedding light on the maternal health crisis in the U.S.

Pew Research Data shows Black women in the U.S are about three times more likely to die during and after childbirth than white women.

The film explores barriers to proper healthcare for Black moms, such as genetic predispositions, chronic stress, racial bias, and culturally ignorant care.

Augusta-based OBGYN, Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, who is featured in the film, told 11Alive she highlights another barrier in the film. Many Black women in Georgia don’t have advocates in medical facilities.

“So many times I have patients who say, 'my last pregnancy, I had an awful experience and I think a lot of it or I know a lot of it was that I stated what my concerns one were and no one listened to me,'” said Adams-Pickett.

“My role, I hope, in the documentary, is to illustrate that as physicians, we have a mandate to listen and tap into our patients is not a one way relationship. It shouldn't be an interchange. It should be a partnership,” she continued.

Birthing Justice is now streaming on PBS.org and will air across the state on PBS Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m.