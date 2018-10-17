DC ‘most dangerous place to give birth in the US' for black women

Jalil Jr. takes a nap in this undated photo. (Photo: Tanazia Matthews)

Tanazia never missed an appointment. She gave birth to her son, Jalil Jr., at Washington Hospital Center on the east side of the northwest quadrant of the city. A bright, cheerful kid who likes to dance, he just entered elementary school. Tanazia and her son’s father are still together and the family lives in a home together in the northeast part of town.

Tanazia graduated at the top of her class in high school, and immediately went on to college. She graduated from Trinity Washington University, then went to work for a local organization called the Healthy Babies Project. The organization helps other at-risk teen moms get access to the best care available and coaches them on how to be successful both pre and post birth of their babies. She takes them to their appointments, to resource fairs, and does home visits, all while coaching young women through the same experience she had at that age.

“Sometimes I don’t realize how much of an impact I have. Until we’re like in meetings and they’re like, who is your role model and they’re like ‘Miss Tanazia!’ And I’m like ‘Aww, me, really?’” she said. “But it feels good to know that I’m giving back and even though I’m so young, girls my age or younger than me still look up to me and they’re like you have something going here, you have a goal and you know what you want to do and I don’t mind helping people get there.”

Tanazia typically recommends to her clients travel out of the neighborhood for their obstetrical care.

She said she just wants what is best for them, even if it means a long trip. But in her ideal world, the best care would come to her moms, in their own part of town.

“I feel like first, people have to change their perspective of the different stereotypes within the neighborhoods and then get to changing the actual neighborhood,” she said. “Not for gentrification purposes, but changing it for those that actually live there and absorb the resources.”

Community organizations are trying to do just that. Howard University partnered with Unity Health Care to provide more care in historically underserved neighborhoods. Together, officials are planning to open an East of the River Health Center in early 2019 that will have exam rooms and “seamless” access to Howard University Hospital.

City officials hope to build a new hospital in Ward 8 that would replace United Medical Center that would be run by George Washington University Hospital. It is not slated to open until 2023.

In the same building, Community of Hope helps low-income and underserved families get access to healthcare - including prenatal care with obstetricians on staff - provides job training to those in need, and offers help to the homeless.

Mamatoto Village – which Aza Nedhari co-founded - is another non-profit working to provide support services to women before and after their babies are born, plus training local women to become doulas and advocates for other women during their child birthing experiences. They have doulas visit women at home during pregnancy, and hold “Mama Mingles” so expectant women can meet other moms giving birth around the same time.

Maternal mortality review committees are teams of qualified volunteers that inspect each maternal death. They look for gaps in coverage, where things are going wrong and collect more data for each state that has one. Washington D.C.’s own committee is getting started this fall. At the national level, a bipartisan bill in U.S. Senate that has yet to be introduced on the floor that would direct the Department of Health and Human Services to give grants to states that do not already have their own. The U.S. House version of the bill is still in committee.

A Democrat-led bill, the Maternal Care Access and Reducing Emergencies (CARE) Act, aims to tackle the racial disparity that leads to black women dying at higher rates post-childbirth. If passed, the bill would give young people entering the medical field access to implicit bias training, and to create a program that would create a Pregnancy Medical Home program, which helps support prenatal care providers as they increase access to care and improve outcomes for the pregnant Medicaid population. Both the House and Senate versions of that bill are in committee.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists started a program called AIM, which works with many provider groups to develop care “bundles,” which are a set of activities that they hope will help to improve the quality of care delivered in a hospital, even when staff are exhausted or distracted.

Another doctor we spoke with suggested creating a national database that would compile all maternal mortality deaths and information. Right now, the CDC collects data from each state, but it is not all uniformly reported the same way.

But not everyone we spoke with thinks a federal bill or program is the solution to improve survival rates for black women.

"For so long we’ve been hospital-centric or centered on the medical center as how to impact what we’re doing and I think that’s not the ideal solution," Dr. Levy from ACOG said. "Following up where people are, where they work, so that we’re not disrupting their lives, I think that’s critically important.”

Many of the people at the grassroots level agreed.

“In America, any change that has happened has come from the grassroots,” Nedhari said. “It’s come from the people who are most affected and most impacted by what’s going on. And those people rise up and advocate for change.”

Something Tanazia knows well.

“My grandma will always say, it will come back two times full,” she said. “So I never complain about anything, I’m going to do it because I know at the end of the day, I’m going to be blessed for it.”

