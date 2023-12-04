The 'post Roe v. Wade space' | Doctor shares the state of maternal health care in Georgia

Having access and getting proper care can be a challenge for some moms. In a Q&A, 11Alive spoke with a doctor about the state of maternal health in Georgia.

Those women looking forward to starting a family have questions about where they can go to get the best care -- and make sure their concerns are heard and not ignored.

Having access and getting proper care can be a challenge for some moms. Following the passage of Georgia’s "heartbeat bill," some women looking to terminate their pregnancies and even some healthcare providers still have questions about what services they can legally obtain and provide.

Black mothers are at the highest risk for pregnancy-related deaths in the state. And nationwide, Pew Research Data shows Black women in the U.S are about three times more likely to die during and after childbirth than white women.

Abortion restrictions : 'They aren't even fully aware'

Question: What are you seeing in your practice right now after abortion restrictions passed in Georgia?

Sutton: "There are a range of things that we're seeing for many people. There are some women who come in, they might be a little bit past six weeks and they aren't even fully aware that this new law has gone into effect. And so then they are left trying to search and figure out what their next step is going to be if they choose not to continue the pregnancy."

"There are some who come in and they might be having, you know, something, a complication because they tried something from home because now more people are seeking things through the mail. So, if they come in and they have something that they have a question about or they aren't used to the amount of bleeding that they're having or the pain, then they also are being counseled," Sutton said.

"I think we're seeing more of them because more people are trying to do things at home while there's this uncertainty about what you can and can't have done -- or if you're going to be in legal trouble if you try to have certain things done."