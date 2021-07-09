2 suspects in 8-year-old Secoriea Turner's murder to appear in court

ATLANTA — The two men charged in Secoriea Turner's death are to set to appear in court for an arraignment Tuesday morning.
Turner was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend.
The killing happened near the site where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer just weeks earlier.
A grand jury returned a 37-count indictment against Julian Conley and Jerrion McKinney. Conley is charged with malice murder and felony murder in Secoriea’s killing, and both men face aggravated assault, gun and gang-related charges.