2 suspects in 8-year-old Secoriea Turner's murder to appear in court

She was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend.

ATLANTA — The two men charged in Secoriea Turner's death are to set to appear in court for an arraignment Tuesday morning.

Turner was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend.

The killing happened near the site where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a white police officer just weeks earlier.