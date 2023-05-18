Victims ask parole board to do what Athens DA's office did not - keep sexual predator behind bars for life

Example video title will go here for this video

Victims share cautionary tale, they say, of what can happen when a DA's office isn’t properly staffed.

But, in an Athens-Clarke County courtroom , the plan, without warning to many involved, changed.

Victims testimony and emails obtained by 11Alive Investigates reveal it wasn’t supposed to be this way. Prosecutors in Troup and Athens-Clarke Counties came up with a plan to prosecute Pendergraph for crimes that would've come with a mandatory 25-year prison sentence.

Pendergraph is eligible for parole around August 2027, about four years from now, according to Georgia’s Board of Pardons and Paroles.

His crimes span a decade across two Georgia counties more than 140 miles apart. His victims live in multiple states.

Private moments posted online :

The DA’s office knew for years Pendergraph was a predator.

In 2014, he faced 21 felony charges for invasion of privacy. 11Alive spoke with one of Pendergraph’s first victims. She asked us to conceal her identity and refer to her only as Samantha.

Samantha said the two met in high school and continued dating at the start of her freshman year of college. She said Pendergraph often asked her to send him pictures of her naked body.

“He continuously asked and I continuously told him no, that I was not comfortable with that. I did not want to share that," she said. "I did not want the possibility of someone else seeing those images in any way, whether it was on his phone, on a computer screen, accidentally or whatever. But eventually I gave in and I sent a few images.”

About five years later, long after they had parted ways, Samantha would learn Pendergraph posted her photos online.

“He was including my full name. He was including details about where I was in school, where he thought I lived,” Samantha said.

Samantha eventually found three other women who are victims of the same violation of privacy. When the websites wouldn’t remove their images and information, they went to police.

“You feel a lot of judgment from people in law enforcement who don't really understand the ins and outs of the harassment that comes from this,” Samantha recalled.

Perhaps it was that lack of understanding that led prosecutors to offer a plea reducing Pendergraph’s 21 felony charges to two misdemeanors for reckless conduct. His punishment was 18 months probation.

“It was infuriating,” Samantha said. “Because we knew that it wasn't over that he was not going to leave us alone. And, of course, he didn't.”

As soon as his probation was up, Samantha said Pendergraph used various fake social media profiles to reconnect and he quickly found new victims.

'They discovered a horrific monster'

It was one of those victims, Katelyn Brooks, who led police back to Pendergraph.

Brooks met Pendergraph when she rented a room to him in the house where she was staying.

“He had started to be really creepy and weird things were going on in her bathroom,” Brooks' sister Emily said.

The family later learned Pendergraph placed a hidden camera in her bathroom; it was disguised as a wall plug with a USB charging adapter. He used the camera to record images of her naked and posted the content on porn sites and chat rooms.

In some cases, police discovered he also posted a picture of her driver’s license and credit card.

Police reports reveal Pendergraph liked to add messages to the posts -- most too offensive to repeat. But one revealed his intent. “I want to truly rob her of her private life in a full and cruel degrading way," he wrote.

“Because she came forward, they discovered a horrific monster,” Emily said.

The investigation into Brooks case led police to his room inside his parent’s home in Lagrange. There they found several more cameras hidden in a key fob and smoke alarm. They also seized several electronic devices which provided a trail of victims.

The police investigation detailing the dozens of accounts created and used by Pendergraph is more than 100 pages long.

Hidden cameras were placed in bathrooms at a Starbucks, a church in Lagrange and at Creswell Hall dorm at UGA. Pendergraph targeted men, women, and even children.

11Alive obtained a document police said they found during their investigation that offers a tutorial on how to groom children. One chapter, discussed how to “take and keep a little girl for sex.”

“He was creating images of children in addition to possessing images of children,” Troup County District Attorney Herbert Cranford said.

Local police, the GBI, Homeland Security, and even officers in Russia worked together to track and shut down accounts with names like 'Atlanta Slut' and 'Wife is my Slave.'

Investigators found examples of photos taken off social media and placed on the naked bodies of other women along with their real names and identifying information.

They also found images of sexual encounters that did not appear consensual.

“Did you ever allow him to record videos of you guys having sex?” Srgt. Scott Prah asked one of the victims on the phone. Srgt. Prah with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, was the lead investigator on the case.

“Never, never consented anything like that,” the woman responded.

After interviewing the women involved, police ruled one woman had been drugged and sodomized. Another woman, police believe, was raped.

According to police reports, Pendergraph wasn’t just looking for sexually explicit content, he wanted control. In one online post he wrote, “Her body isn’t hers anymore, it’s yours… forever.”

Forever is how long the DA in Troup County wanted Pendergraph to stay behind bars.

“I do not believe he is redeemable,” Cranford said. “I don’t say that often, but there are people we prosecute that I believe that about and he’s one of them.”

Cranford points to a 16-minute phone call Pendergraph made from jail to his ex-girlfriend. She just learned from police he secretly sexually assaulted her, recorded it and posted it online.

"Your calls are giving me a panic attack. Do not call me again," the woman is heard saying to Pendergraph on the phone.

"I'm calling you because I love you, and I feel like I'm," Pendergraph responds.

"You are a liar. Everything you say is a lie," his ex-girlfriend replies.

"With God as my witness, I have not done that to you. Are you there?" Pendergraph said.

'It would have shown the jury just how callous of a liar he was.'

Cranford said that call ‘would’ have been a key piece of evidence had the case gone to trial.

“When he out and out denied it, we had the direct evidence that he was lying about it," Cranford said. "It would have shown the jury just how callous of a liar he was.”

In Troup County, Pendergraph plead guilty to racketeering, invasion of privacy, sexual exploitation of children, criminal trespass, and possession of eavesdropping devices.

During the hearing, Pendergraph did address the court saying, “I allowed immaturity and overindulgence, coupled with the combined addictions to Adderall, alcohol, and pornography to take me to a dark and depraved world. But these things can only help to explain my actions. These are not justifications or excuses.”

You can read his full statement here.

The judge sentenced Pendergraph to 50 years behind bars. Or at least on paper. In reality, for those kinds of crimes under Georgia law, Pendergraph is eligible for parole after seven years of confinement.

It happened before. Cranford recalled the case of Peter Mallory.

“Prolific collector of child pornography,” Cranford said. “The judge gave him a 1,000 year sentence to make a point I think.”

The parole board released Mallory after serving just seven years and five months of his sentence.

Cranford said the only way to guarantee a longer prison sentence is a guilty plea or conviction to one of the state’s enhanced sentencing crimes. In Pendergraph's case, this would be aggravated rape and aggravated sodomy.

“They come with a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole,” Cranford said.