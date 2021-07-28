Guardrail removed from I-75 stretch after 11Alive questioned GDOT about safety

Multiple lawsuits have been filed across the country claiming wrongful deaths allegedly caused by X-Lite guardrails. Hundreds remain in Georgia.

ATLANTA — A guardrail off I-75 has been replaced after 11Alive's investigative team, The Reveal, asked the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) whether it was installed properly.

Steve Eimers, whose daughter died after she crashed into an X-Lite guardrail, told us there were multiple issues with the guardrail. We interviewed him on the side of I-75 near the Resaca Beach Boulevard ramp.

“This is actually completely improperly installed,” Eimers said.

Eimers also pointed to bolts on the guardrail that he said were rusted.

11Alive emailed GDOT in June asking if the guardrail was properly installed. It responded saying in part, “Maintaining safety on Georgia roadways is one of GDOT’s highest and most important goals. When GDOT receives concerns or reports of any potential issues on our roadways, it is the department’s policy to review the concern raised and take appropriate action to correct the problem if there is one.”

A brand new guardrail now sits where that X-Lite once was. We reached out to GDOT again, asking for more details on when exactly the guardrail was replaced and why. We are still waiting to hear back.

The X-Lite guardrail is named in multiple wrongful death lawsuits. Our investigation found 29 states, including Georgia, have had X-Lites on their roads at one point, but more than half of those states had them removed. Georgia did not.

GDOT would not comment on camera about why it will not remove the X-Lite guardrails from its roads.

