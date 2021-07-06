Unprecedented number of Georgia inmates who died in 2020

Bobby Thompson is one of at least 29 people who died by suicide at Georgia correctional facilities last year, a rate about three times the national average.

On September 23, 2020, though, Tarver’s phone didn’t ring. She got a gut feeling something was wrong. So, she called the Wheeler Correctional facility in Alamo, Georgia, where Thompson was incarcerated since last January. A few days later, she learned her son hung himself with a bedsheet tied from a top bunk in an isolation room.

He’s 24-year-old Bobby Thompson. His mother, India Tarver, says her son called her at work nearly every day to catch up. “Between 12 and 1 o’clock and he knows the time. He was never late,” Tarver said.

An 11Alive Reveal investigation has uncovered an unprecedented number of people who died inside Georgia prisons last year. One of them includes a man with a known mental illness prison official failed to protect.

It took an additional seven minutes to open the cell door to start CPR.

Instead, an officer waited more than two hours to make his rounds. Even after the officer found Thompson not breathing, the prison security video shows him walking to get help.

Prison officials also knew to check on Thompson every 15 to 30 minutes when they put him in an isolation room to help calm him down that day. The policy mandated it.

Doctors diagnosed the father of three with bipolar disorder long before he arrived. Prison officials knew about it. Tarver says manic episodes were common. “So, everyone knew as far as I know, that he had a mental disorder. They knew,” Tarver said.

“I can’t believe he’s gone. He was a very brilliant young man,” Tarver said with tears in her eyes.

Thompson’s family attorney, Tyler Schermerhorn, obtained the video from the prison to include in a future wrongful death lawsuit. “There wasn’t the immediacy that you would expect if somebody looked into a cell and observed somebody hanging from a top bunk,” Schermerhorn said.

Nobody disagrees that Thompson needed to serve time for a history of bad decisions. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, he was sentenced to prison following convictions related to sex crimes, including pimping, aggravated assault. He was a validated gang member.

But, his mother says she hoped he would get the rehabilitation and mental health resources Thompson needed to be there for his children after his release.

Tarver said she remembers talking to prison officials about her son when he first arrived in Alamo.

“I know he came in there on way, but he’s going to leave there a different way because I’m going to make sure he gets the help that he needs,” Tarver said, recalling a conversation with a prison counselor. “Unfortunately, he didn’t leave the way I expected him too.”