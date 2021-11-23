Johns Creek confidential | A sexual harassment scandal was just the beginning

11Alive’s records requests following the confidential payout to a former police chief resulted in a massive investigation, costing three ranking officers their jobs.

Ultimately, Johns Creek focused on a prime suspect — a police department secretary who was suing the city and its former police chief for sexual harassment.

Our source was completely anonymous. She never gave us her name.

Ferree and Lieutenant Robert Russo were both terminated. Sergeant Michael Koorey resigned while under investigation.

While investigative reporters never reveal our sources, we can confirm that none of these three men gave us the information. The first we heard from any of them was in late January when Corporal Duane Ferree emailed 11Alive Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe to tell us he’d been fired for leaking information to us.

The lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal had been researching police pursuits they believed were questionable. 11Alive requested records from two of those pursuits the day after the supervisors had logged into the system looking for those same files.

A routine request for public records by 11Alive’s Reveal investigative team resulted in a massive, multi-agency investigation that ended the careers of three ranking Johns Creek Police officers.

But the Johns Creek Police Department was just getting started on its own investigation into who triggered our records request, even though we hadn’t aired the video.

Once we received the video from Johns Creek Police Records in October of last year, we decided not to investigate further. The use of force did not meet our threshold for a deeper investigation of a years-old case.

You can view the case right now online by entering the date or case number.

Hood was completely cleared of any wrongdoing, but the anonymous tipster suggested we request the video under the Open Records Act. The video is considered a public record because it was evidence from a closed case.

Hood is now a captain, and is the commander of the Johns Creek Office of Professional Standards. In other words, he runs internal affairs investigations.

The publicly-available case number was 2017000909. It was a pursuit where the lead officer, Lt. Todd Hood, appeared to forcefully push a handcuffed suspect against a car.

Chapter 2 : Twenty witnesses

Johns Creek led the investigation into our source, but enlisted the help of the GBI and the internal affairs unit from the sheriff’s office in the neighboring county.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs is run by Allison Densmore, the wife of Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore. Ed Densmore is the city’s first police chief who is still listed as Johns Creek’s director of public safety, according to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).

“So who better to get as an ‘independent investigator’ than his own wife’s agency?” Corporal Ferree asked the polygraph examiner during his interrogation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI was brought in to interrogate the three ranking officers for more than nine hours, including while hooked up to a polygraph machine. All three acknowledged researching what they believed to be questionable pursuits, but there was no indication they had turned over any information to the media directly.

In all, twenty witnesses were interviewed during more than seventeen hours of recorded interrogations to find out who gave us a public case number for a closed case involving the head of internal affairs.

Investigators from Forsyth County and the GBI saw the wording of our records request as evidence that the officers must have told us how to word it. We had asked for dash camera records from the system known as L3.

“L3’s important because that’s exactly the wording that was used from the news media who would not know an L3 was,” GBI Polygraph Examiner Sean Edgar said during the Russo interrogation.

11Alive Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe requests L3 video routinely from police departments. It was the most common system for dash camera recordings before departments started going to Axon body-worn cameras and related in-car systems.

A source did tell us that the video was still available, however.

The three ranking officers were interrogated for more than 12 hours. All three have children, and the Forsyth County investigators mentioned the officers’ families during the questioning as they tried to get the fathers to turn on each other.

The lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal were paid more than $65,000 in tax money while on administrative leave during the investigation into our source.