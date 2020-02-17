CEDARTOWN, Ga. — The fallout continues after a shocking Reveal investigation last week.

An account called "Georgians for Accountable Government" has started a Change.org petition demanding that Georgia House Majority Whip Trey Kelley resign and be censured in the Georgia General Assembly.

The petition comes after The Reveal broke a story last week about a Polk County man who laid dying in a ditch following a hit and run crash that no one called 911 to report - including State Representative Trey Kelley.

The man later died. Five months since the incident, there have been no arrests or charges in the case.

ORIGINAL INVESTIGATION: Driver with powerful ties calls state rep instead of 911 after 'hit and run' crash

Social media reacted with anger when the investigation revealed Rep. Kelley called the police chief at home on behalf of the person involved in the crash instead of calling 911.

Rep. Kelley told police the night of the incident that he saw a bicycle near the crash site, but did not know there was a human being involved. The driver said he initially thought he hit an animal. The police report notes there was a extensive damage to the vehicle, including a shattered and caved-in windshield, a caved-in hood, damaged fender and red paint on the car. The bicycle the man was riding was red.

More than 200 people have signed on to the Change.org petition, so far. They creators say their goal is to raise more awareness about the incident and call for accountability.

The post on the petition reads:

"Kelley's continued presence in the Georgia State House is a disgrace to the institution. While both sides of the aisle have condemned Kelley, there has been deafening silence from the House Leadership. Speaker Ralston has made no meaningful effort to condemn or punish Kelley for his corrupt actions.

Rep. Trey Kelley has undermined his office, the public's trust, and the entirety of the Georgia House of Representatives. The General Assembly cannot be taken seriously when it allows someone like Kelley to continue to be a member. If Speaker Ralston respects Georgia and the dignity of the General Assembly, he will immediately censure Kelley and Kelley will resign."

Last week, The Reveal reported that in addition to the public outrage, several Democrats and at least one Republican activist have come out to condemn Kelley. Within hours of publishing our investigation, the Polk County District Attorney's office sent a statement that it is reviewing the case file and could present it to a Grand Jury as early as this week or next month.

