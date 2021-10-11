Caregiver claims she was punished for video recording alleged abuse of Alzheimer's resident

June Campbell recorded another aide hitting and slapping an Alzheimer's resident. State regulators cited the facility for not reporting it to law enforcement.

When June Campbell heard rumblings of an argument down the hall inside the assisted living facility where she worked this past April, she decided to investigate.



What she found, stopped her in her tracks.

It was a caregiver hitting and slapping 89-year-old Evalyn Hall, a resident who lived at The Social at Savannah. “At first, I’m thinking she trying to detain her, but after I kept watching, and she hit her and banged her head against the wall, I was like, ‘This is too much,’” Campbell, another aide said.



Campbell says she made a split-second decision to record the incident on her cell phone instead of stepping in because she feared the facility would sweep the incident under the rug. She was prepared to stop the altercation if it escalated.

“I chose to videotape it to show the daughter what exactly is going on. If I had not had video-taped it, it would have been my word against theirs,” Campbell said.

Hall may not have been a reliable witness because she suffers from Alzheimer's, a debilitating disease that slowly destroys memory and other cognitive functions.

The 59-second video shows the caretaker, Reine Smith, hitting Hall, pushing her head against a wall, and pulling the woman’s frail body out of a wheelchair by her hair. Campbell showed the video to Hall’s daughter, Francis Vaughn, about two weeks later. “I cried because it was horrible," Vaughn said. “When you sit there and look at it, it’s awful.”

Pictures of alleged abuse against Evalyn Hall, an Alzheimer's resident 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

State records show the incident was in response to Smith asking Hall to change into pajamas. Hall refused. The aide wouldn’t take no for an answer. Hall bit her in return.

“[Smith] could have just walked away, but she didn’t. She chose to stay there and fight with the lady,” Campbell said.

According to an investigation completed by the Georgia Department of Community Health (GDCH) on June 21, the facility failed Hall on multiple fronts, including not reporting the alleged abuse immediately to state licensing officials and law enforcement when management first learned about the incident.

Vaughn says she became aware of the incident about a week later while visiting her mother. Campbell approached her and suggested asking her mother what happened. She told Vaughn that she had proof if the facility denied it happened, but did not immediately reveal she recorded it on her cell phone.

According to Vaughn, her mother described the attack in detail, mirroring what happened in the video. She then reported the incident to the facility’s director. Campbell says she confirmed the same details with the director at that time, too. No one at the facility called the police that day.

“They should have called law enforcement that night. It should have been brought in and investigated. It should have been reported to the state that night,” Vaughn said.

A few days later, Vaughn asked Campbell for the proof. Campbell sent her a copy of the video.

Savannah police arrested Smith 50 days after the incident. She’s charged with exploitation, infliction of pain and deprivation of essential services to an elderly person.

State health inspectors also identified staffing shortages the evening of Hall’s attack. According to their findings, Smith was the only caregiver in the memory care unit where the incident happened, responsible for 12 residents with cognitive issues. Two of those residents required a “two-staff assist.”

“[T]he assisted living community failed to staff above the minimum onsite staff ratios to meet the specific residents' ongoing health, safety, and care needs,” the report stated.

An internal email cited by GDCH’s report revealed one employee was concerned with co-workers who called out all the time, which “left the facility in a staffing crisis.”

“If they were unable to provide sufficient staffing, then you bring in people from wherever, or you notify the state or for goodness sakes, let the families know,” Mike Prieto said, the attorney representing Hall and her daughter in a lawsuit filed on Monday.

The lawsuit, filed in Fulton County Superior Court, alleges the company failed to protect Hall from neglect, did not properly train staff or contact a doctor when they learned about the alleged abuse.

Thrive did not respond when The Reveal asked if it wanted to comment on the lawsuit’s claims.

The Social at Savannah, previously named Savannah Commons, is owned and operated by Thrive Senior Living. The Atlanta-based company owns nine long-term care facilities in four states.

The Reveal, 11Alive’s investigative team, reached out to Thrive multiple times, requesting an on-camera interview.

The company declined, but through a public relations firm, responded by email last week.