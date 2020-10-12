GA rep, driver indicted in connection to fatal Cedartown crash where cyclist was left dying in ditch

Eric Keais was left dying in a ditch for over an hour after being hit while riding his bike. No one called 911 - not the driver, a state rep, or the police chief.

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — A Grand Jury has indicted a Georgia representative in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2019.

According to the documents obtained by 11Alive, Rep. Trey Kelly has been indicted on the charge of reckless conduct after not immediately calling 911 to report a hit-and-run accident, constituting a "gross deviation from the standard of care which a reasonable person would exercise in the situation," the indictment said.

It's in connection to a September 2019 wreck that killed Eric Keais. 11Alive's investigative team The Reveal has been following the story from the beginning.

According to the indictment, Keais was on his bike off North Main Street in Cedartown when he was hit and killed, allegedly by 37-year-old Ryan Dover.

Dover didn't stay at the site of the accident, according to the indictment, and instead called Kelly from a mile away from the scene.

Kelly, who saw the damaged car but claimed to not know what Dover hit, then called the Cedartown police chief from his home. The chief also did not call 911, but called his sergeant to meet the two men.

Keais died in a ditch while waiting for help more than an hour.

In the same indictment, Dover, was formally charged with hit-and-run.

Min Koo, attorney for the family of Eric Keais, said family is not doing interviews right now, but did tell 11Alive that they were "glad to see justice be done."

"The family is grateful," Koo said. "They’ve been anxious to see this kind of justice being done in this case. So they are just relieved and glad and grateful for all the support they received from the community.”