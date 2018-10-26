SULLIVAN, Mo. — Living in the small town of Sullivan, Stephanie Pyatt always thought she and her daughter were insulated from big city problems.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and you don’t hear anything like this happening,” she said.

But earlier this year, someone they don’t know using a phone number they’ve never seen before completely shattered their sense of security.

“You never think when you take a picture like that, that anything would happen,” Pyatt said.

The picture in question? It was taken during a family outing in July and features her 6-year-old daughter wearing a two-piece swim suit.

“We were just at the river and she said, ‘Mommy, take a picture. So, I did,’” Pyatt recalled.

Then, like a lot of proud parents, she posted that image on her Facebook page. But come September, that innocent picture resurfaced in a not so innocent way.

“You get this picture and you are like ‘What?! Why?!’” Pyatt said.

She told 5 On Your Side that in the middle of the night, a stranger texted that same picture of her daughter to the phone of a close friend.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

But far more disturbing, were the detailed threats of sexual violence that the sender said they wanted to do to the little girl. And while 5 On Your Side has seen the text messages, the language is so graphic, we have chosen not to repeat it.

“You shouldn’t say this stuff about a child let an adult. Who in their right mind could say stuff like this?” Pyatt said.

She nor her friend recognized the number and it never responded to their texts. So, they kept trying to call it over and over again.

“It said call rejected. Then we tried to call it again and it would ring but go to voicemail,” Pyatt said.

Their next call was to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, who confirmed they are investigating the situation.

“I didn’t know what to think. I freaked out. Would this really happen to her? I was afraid of people looking at her. I didn’t want to bring her out in the public because I was so afraid,” Pyatt said.

But she was also concerned that law enforcement may not have been taking her seriously. That’s what led her to call the 5 On Your Side I-Team.

Investigative reporter Jacob Long was able to trace the number that sent the disgusting messages and discovered it did not come from Sullivan. Rather, it was registered to Chesterfield, which is more than an hour away.

5 On Your Side also found the number was registered to a “Louis MO Saint,” which most likely appears to be an alias using a burner phone.

So, our next step was to call the number’s carrier, Neutral Tandem. A representative confirmed the line was still active but declined to provide any more information without a subpoena.

Pyatt said the fear and frustration of not knowing who targeted her daughter and way were growing.

“I didn’t know what to think. What if this person had been watching her?”

For help answering that question, we turned to Joe Adams, a leading criminal profiler and private investigator with Global Intelligence Consultants in Clayton.

“Have I ever been wrong? Not that I remember in 40 years. That’s why people come to me,” he said.

We showed Adams the text messages and picture sent to Pyatt’s friend, and he said if it really were a serious predator, they would not have texted an advanced warning of harm.

“The mother is the target, not the child. Somebody’s trying to inflict pain on somebody else,” he said.

And he adds that whatever you post online, including photos of your children, only makes it easier for them or you to become targets.

“This is a tool for revenge. Anytime you put anything out there, anybody can use that to exploit you and they’re doing it. It’s definitely criminal activity without a doubt. Whether they can catch the person or not, I don’t know,” Adams said.

For now, Pyatt is keeping her daughter extra close.

“You never know. It scares me. At school, they’re watching her extra closely,” she said.

And she has this warning for parents about social media posts that can potentially fall into the wrong hands.

“Watch what you post on Facebook and other social media because you never know who’s watching. You never know until it happens to you,” she said.

Authorities in Franklin County said while they have a detective assigned to the case, it might be difficult to resolve. They said gathering all the necessary phone records will take time.

5 On Your Side also reached out to the St. Louis field office of the FBI. The agency recommended using your privacy settings to limit your and your children’s exposure on social media.

But Adams said in his experience, even privacy settings aren’t enough to deter a possible predator. He recommends staying off social media all together as a way to completely safeguard your kids.

“You won’t find mine on there,” he said.

As for motive, Pyatt said it remains a mystery. She doesn’t know who or why anyone would want to harm her or her daughter.

© 2018 KSDK