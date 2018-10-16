The eyes of the nation are on the small community of Barron, Wis., after a couple was discovered dead inside their home early Monday and their 13-year-old daughter was found to be missing, most likely abducted.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald held a press briefing at 11 a.m. Tuesday, more than a day after Jayme Closs disappeared, to bring people up to date on the investigation. What he shared is listed below on a timeline.

WATCH LIVE: News conference with Barron Co. Sheriff on missing Wis. teen Jayme Closs.https://kare11.tv/2pVv7A9 Posted by KARE 11 on Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Here is what we know about the case of Jayme Closs:

Monday, Oct. 15

1 a.m. - Barron County dispatchers received a 911 call from a subject asking for help on the 1200 block of Highway 8, just outside of the town of Barron.

Deputies arrive on scene to find two adults dead inside. A 13-year-old girl identified as Jayme Closs was not found in the residence and is considered missing and endangered.

Investigators from Barron County, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children arrive to process the scene, and try to determine what happened to Jayme.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the Closs property was searched by drone and infared camera with no sign of the girl. Investigators go to Jayme's school in Barron to interview teachers and Jayme's classmates to determine if anyone knows where she might be.

Pictures of the girl are handed out in town in case anyone has seen her.

Here are some updated photos of Jayme Closs. Please contact our tip line at 1-855-744-3879 with any information. Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, October 16, 2018

3:30 p.m. - Authorities declare a nationwide AMBER Alert for Jayme Closs, described as 5-feet-tall, 100 pounds, with blond or strawberry blonde hair after it is believed she was taken from her home at gunpoint.

6 p.m. - Sheriff Fitzgerald identifies the deceased as Jayme's parents, 56-year-old James Closs and his 46-year-old wife Denise Closs.

11 p.m. - Police in Miami post on their Twitter account detailing a tip that was received earlier in the day.

Tipster believes he saw Jayme Closs may have been seen at a gas station n their community Monday afternoon, riding in a black Ford Explorer with a possible Wisconsin license plate of I60WER.

The tipster reportedly told police two well-dressed, Middle Eastern men were inside the SUV. Officers say the tipster said the men were in their 30s, roughly 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and 200 to 250 pounds. They both reportedly had beards.

The person who called authorities said a young girl -- who might be Closs -- was inside the SUV.

Endangered Juvenile, Jayne Closs from Barron, WI, may have been seen in the afternoon of 10/15/18, in the area of N.W. 27 Ave and 11 St. If it was her, she was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER. If you have any information please call 911 immediately. https://t.co/BX6ouqPDKi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 16, 2018

Tuesday, October 16

11 a.m. - Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald updates reporters with agents from the FBI and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

Fitzgerald says the 911 call that came in from the Closs home at 1 a.m. Monday was made by cell phone. He says dispatchers were unable to learn what was happening as no one was communicating, but it was obvious that there was a significant disturbance going on. That's why deputies rushed to the scene.

Tips have been coming in and investigators have interviewed people, but the sheriff would not classify them as 'persons of interest.' "We've questioned a lot of people... have followed up on every tip," he says.

The Sheriff asked everyone in Barron and the surrounding area to consider if anyone they know has been acting in an unusual manner, missing work, altering routines, skipping appointments, changing behaviors or suddenly leaving town. If so, his department wants to hear about it.

The FBI is helping to check Jayme's social media use to see if there is anything that sheds light on what may have happened to her.

Investigators and crime scene technicians have returned to the Closs home to take a second look at the scene to see if anything was missed in Monday's rush. "In rural western Wisconsin, we just don't see this," Fitzgerald told reporters.

Sheriff Fitzgerald says he is not discounting the tip to police in Miami, but says any pertinent information on the case will be coming through him, not another agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call a special tipline at 1-855-744-3879.

