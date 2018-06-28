ATLANTA – With the back-to-school season approaching in over a month, JCPenny is preparing to the shopping rush.

The department store announced they plan to hire 18,000 seasonal workers across the country with approximately 250 of those seasonal associates across metro Atlanta.

JCPenny said available positions include customer service and support positions like cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more. The store also offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25 percent as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

They are also seeking experienced stylist to be part of JCPenny’s salon program.

“A premier commission plan enables incoming stylists with robust client books to set their own hours and pricing, while enjoying some of the highest commissions of any salon chain. Highly experienced stylists can also take advantage of flexible scheduling with no overhead costs,” JCPenny said in a release.

JCPenny stylists receive health benefits for a full-time stylist, paid time off, and 401K eligibility.

If you’re interested in one of the available positions, you can apply in-store or online by visiting jcpcareers.com.

