Forbes.com's recent listing of billionaires added another name to the list on Thursday, thanks to a single announcement from the world's richest man.

Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive at Amazon, said his estranged wife, Mackenize Bezos, would acquire a stock transfer of roughly 4 percent of Amazon stock within the next three months.

The couple remain in the process of finalizing their lucrative divorce.

According to Forbes, a 4-percent take of outstanding shares represents a valuation of more than $35 billion.

As such, Mackenzie Bezos would immediately vault to the elite-level pack of women billionaires in the world, trailing only L'Oreal magnate Francoise Bettencourt Meyers (estimated net worth: $52.9 billion) and Walmart's Alice Walton (estimate net worth: $45 billion).

Counting every billionaire in the world, Mackenzie Bezos would reportedly assume the the No. 26 slot.

On his Twitter account, Jeff Bezos made a statement: "In all our work together, MacKenzie's abilities have been on full display. She has been an extraordinary partner, ally, and mother."

Mackenzie Bezos followed up with her own Tweet: "Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff from each other. ... Happy to be giving him all my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”

The couple filed a petition for divorce on April 4, with the expectation of garnering an an official decree by early July.

It's worth noting: Within this filing, Jeff Bezos would continue to exercise voting control over MacKenzie's shares.

However, Mackenzie would reportedly reserve the right to sell her Amazon shares in an open-market setting, or perhaps donate a percentage of shares to qualifying non-profit groups.