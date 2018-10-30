ATLANTA — Leaders from across metro Atlanta met Tuesday to talk about the next steps following the tragedy that unfolded at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday.

It was the morning of Oct. 27 when a gunman opened fire during Shabbat services at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood near downtown Pittsburgh. It left 11 people dead, in what’s being called the deadliest attack on worshiping Jews in American history.

PHOTOS | Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

In the wake of the shooting, discussion has turned to what can be done to keep worshipers safe. 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant was there at Tuesday’s meeting where men and women from different backgrounds gathered with mixed emotions and hope for possible solutions.

“So, we brought together a diverse group of Jewish, religious and ethnic leaders from across the Atlanta community as a leaders roundtable to discuss what next steps we can take,” explained Dov Wilker, the regional director of the American Jewish Committee ATL.

The goal of the meeting was to find ways to combat anti-Semitism and achieve unity in the community. The attack comes against the backdrop of a violent attack on one of Atlanta’s synagogues, 60 years ago this month. On Oct. 12, 1958, The Temple became victim to its own anti-Semitic attack when a bomb blew open the side of the building. No one was killed, but Mayor William Hartsfield called the attack unacceptable as he helped search through the rubble.

Now, leaders here face what to do next in the aftermath of the deadly shooting in Pittsburgh. During the roundtable, people offered their opinions on what to do.

While some folks suggested denouncing white nationalism and white supremacy outright, others suggested teaching young people by going into schools at an early age.

But overall, one theme was clear: “One of the greatest signs of unity that we can have is if people stand in solidarity and attend a synagogue service,” Wilker said.

The American Jewish committee of Atlanta said they hope there can be follow-up to this.

They encourage people to go to Shabbat services on Friday and Saturday night as a sign of unity.

