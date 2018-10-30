ATLANTA — Leaders from across metro Atlanta met Tuesday to talk about the next steps following the tragedy that unfolded at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday.

It was the morning of Oct. 27 when a gunman opened fire during Shabbat services at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood near downtown Pittsburgh. It left 11 people dead, in what’s being called the deadliest attack on worshiping Jews in American history.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

PHOTOS | Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
01 / 35
Students and community members listen to speakers during a candlelight vigil in response to Saturday's shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, at Michigan State University Hillel in East Lansing, Mich., Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Nikos Frazier/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP)
02 / 35
Draped in an Israeli flag, a woman waits in line prior to a standing-room-only vigil at the Jewish Community Center of the Wyoming Valley in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
03 / 35
People gather at Congregation B'nai Abraham Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Hagerstown, Md., to hold a vigil in support for the Jewish community and to mourn and pray for those impacted by the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. (Colleen McGrath/The Herald-Mail via AP)
04 / 35
Isaac Fisher, left, and Randi Weiss light one of the candles for the victims during a prayer vigil at the Jewish Cultural Center on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The vigil was held for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The vigil, open to all, included candle lighting, singing and words from various local faith leaders and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
05 / 35
A woman places a stone, Monday Oct. 29, 2018, on a memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue, to one of the 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire during worship at the temple on Saturday Oct 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
06 / 35
A woman places a stone, Monday Oct. 29, 2018, on a memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue, to one of the 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire during worship at the temple on Saturday Oct 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
07 / 35
A woman places flowers, Monday Oct. 29, 2018, on a memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue, to one of the 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire during worship at the temple on Saturday Oct 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
08 / 35
A woman lights a candle, Monday Oct. 29, 2018, at a memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue, to one of the 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire during worship at the temple on Saturday Oct 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
09 / 35
A woman visits a memorial for Irving Yougher outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 in Pittsburgh. A gunman shot a killed 11 people while they worshipped Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at the temple. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
10 / 35
Wax drips down the knuckles of a woman's hand during a candlelight vigil in Bexley, Ohio, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in memory of those who died at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday. (Jonathan Quilter/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
11 / 35
A photo of Tree of Life Synagogue victim Dr. Jerry P. Rabinowitz is surrounded Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, by flowers, part of a spontaneous memorial of flowers that has grown a block from the temple were he was killed when a shooter opened fire during worship services, killing 11, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
12 / 35
A mother and her young child arrive to place flowers at a spontaneous memorial of flowers and sidewalk writing a block from the Tree of Life Synagogue on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. A gunman shot a killed 11 people while they worshipped Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at the temple. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
13 / 35
Kristin Wessell, right, hands a bouquet of flowers to Marianne Novy on Murray Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Wessell was volunteering to bring some cheer to the neighborhood following Saturday's deadly attack on the nearby Tree of Life synagogue. Neither woman thinks President Trump should come to town. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
14 / 35
A woman places flowers at a spontaneous memorial of flowers and sidewalk writing a block from the Tree of Life Synagogue on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. A gunman shot a killed 11 people while they worshipped Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at the temple. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
15 / 35
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life/Or L'Simcha Congregation stands near the synagogue and wears a yarmulke with a Pittsburgh Pirates logo, in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Robert Gregory Bowers, the suspect in the synagogue shooting that killed more than 10 people on Saturday is due for a court appearance on Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
16 / 35
A man wearing a yarmulke with President Donald Trump face listens as Bradley Laye, president and CEO at the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, gives remarks during a community service of hope and healing at Congregation Shearith Israel in Dallas on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Robert Gregory Bowers opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons during worship services inside Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, killing 11 people before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him, according to state and federal affidavits made public on Sunday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
17 / 35
Mourners, most of whom stood in the rain because of over crowdedness, attend a vigil for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
18 / 35
An overflow of people spill out of an interfaith community vigil, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Pittsburgh, organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, to honor those impacted by the previous day's mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue. (Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
19 / 35
This photo shows pumpkins carved on the porch of a house near the Tree of Life Synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people during Saturday's services, in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
20 / 35
People gather for a vigil in Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania on October 27, 2018, to remember those that died in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting earlier in the day.
21 / 35
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
22 / 35
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
23 / 35
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
24 / 35
From left Cody Murphy, 17 Sabrina Weihrauch, and Amanda Godley, left, all of Pittsburgh, hug after an active shooter situation at Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Multiple casualties have been reported at the synagogue.
25 / 35
A man holds his head as he is escorted out of the Tree of Life Congregation by police following a shooting at the Pittsburg synagogue, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
26 / 35
Michael Eisenberg, right, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone a few blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
27 / 35
Rabbi Chuck Diamond, who is a former Rabbi at Tree of Life Synagogue, is interviewed several blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
28 / 35
A crowd of media wait in the street two blocks from the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people, including three police officers.
29 / 35
Michael Eisenberg, rear, immediate past president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, talks to a reporter on the phone as his wife Laurie waits a few blocks from Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
30 / 35
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
31 / 35
Police respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wildins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
32 / 35
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
33 / 35
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
34 / 35
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.
35 / 35
People gather on a corner near the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, injuring multiple people.

In the wake of the shooting, discussion has turned to what can be done to keep worshipers safe. 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant was there at Tuesday’s meeting where men and women from different backgrounds gathered with mixed emotions and hope for possible solutions.

“So, we brought together a diverse group of Jewish, religious and ethnic leaders from across the Atlanta community as a leaders roundtable to discuss what next steps we can take,” explained Dov Wilker, the regional director of the American Jewish Committee ATL.

The goal of the meeting was to find ways to combat anti-Semitism and achieve unity in the community. The attack comes against the backdrop of a violent attack on one of Atlanta’s synagogues, 60 years ago this month. On Oct. 12, 1958, The Temple became victim to its own anti-Semitic attack when a bomb blew open the side of the building. No one was killed, but Mayor William Hartsfield called the attack unacceptable as he helped search through the rubble.

Now, leaders here face what to do next in the aftermath of the deadly shooting in Pittsburgh. During the roundtable, people offered their opinions on what to do.

While some folks suggested denouncing white nationalism and white supremacy outright, others suggested teaching young people by going into schools at an early age.

But overall, one theme was clear: “One of the greatest signs of unity that we can have is if people stand in solidarity and attend a synagogue service,” Wilker said.

The American Jewish committee of Atlanta said they hope there can be follow-up to this.

They encourage people to go to Shabbat services on Friday and Saturday night as a sign of unity.

MORE

© 2018 WXIA