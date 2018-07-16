The Jewish Educational Loan Fund (JELF) will hold a special event on August 28 to raise money to provide interest-free loans for students in need to achieve their higher educational goals.

"The Sky is the Limit" event will feature Helen Zalik and the Joe Alterman Trio.

As a passionate Jewish community activist, Helen and her husband David’s story of immigration, education and success has been shaped by the support they receive along the way.

Today, Helen’s dreams have been brought to fruition as she inspires others to create their own story and impact.

Joe Alterman, an Atlanta native and Epstein School graduate, is an accomplished jazz pianist who will be performing for JELF for the second time since 2015.

The event, which is a cocktail party followed by seated dinner, is being co-chaired by Joanne Birnbrey, Nancy Galanti and Doug Spear, has over 90 members on its Host Committee and will be hosted for the second time at Flourish Atlanta, located in the heart of Buckhead.

All proceeds from this event will be used to provide interest-free loans for Jewish students in need to achieve their higher educational goals.

JELF loans are exclusively for higher education, which includes undergrad, graduate, vocational and/or technical school.

Since 1961 JELF has awarded nearly $12 million in interest-free loans to Jewish students in need across its five-state region of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia (excluding metro-DC).

Tickets and tables for the event are available for purchase at jelf.org/zalik. Please contact JELF at events@jelf.org 770-396-3090 with further comments or questions.

