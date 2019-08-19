Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers gave an update Monday into the search for one of their firefighters who went missing Friday. Brian McCluney and Justin Walker were last seen entering a boat dock for a fishing trip near Port Canaveral and haven't been seen since.

“This is still absolutely a rescue mission," Powers said during a news conference Monday, a full three days since the men disappeared. "We’re talking about a decorated combat veteran, we’re talking about a firefighter, paramedic. These guys have the skills to survive a long time. He was raised on the water his entire life. We’re going to continue this effort until we find Brian."

McCluney is a member of JFRD. Walker is a Fairfax, Va. firefighter.

Powers said about 36 boats and 135 people are continuing to search about 5,000 square miles from Brunswick, Ga. to St. Augustine from the beach out about 60 miles.

"Please keep these searchers in your thoughts and prayers and for Stephanie and those two children," Powers said about McCluney's wife.

For anyone looking to make donations, you can visit JFRD's website.

