Jobless benefits stall indefinitely for some

GA Labor chief: "Difficult... but we've done a very good job"

Georgia’s labor commissioner says the state is doing a good job of distributing unemployment benefits – despite complaints from many applicants. The pandemic drove up unemployment in Georgia and some unemployed say they haven’t gotten benefits for months.

"The computer system there seems like it’s just stuck in the stone age," said Daniel Song, a bartender whose bar closed during the pandemic. Song says his unemployment benefits abruptly stopped in July.

"When I filed an appeal back in July, they’d say there would be a response in ten to twelve days. I wasn’t really expecting ten to twelve days. But it’s been months and months now," Song said, with no answer to his repeated inquiries to the Georgia Department of Labor. "Not even an email. Absolutely nothing."

Song worked at Joystick Game Bar with Adam Cable, who said he has had a similar experience. "I spent hours and hours and hours just calling and calling and calling. No response. No nothing," Cable said.

Their employer, Johnny Martinez, says he filed the unemployment paperwork on their behalf to the state Department of Labor. For some laid-off employees, Martinez said the Labor Department responded and made timely payments. But for others, the DOL was curiously unresponsive. "We have faxed in our information. We have emailed our information. We have left voicemails. We have spoken to real people – all of which have wanted to be helpful, but no one has an answer or a solution," Martinez said.

Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says the vast majority of unemployment claims are getting processed. "Even if you get it right 95-99 percent of the time, you’re still talking about tens of thousands of individuals who have some kind of issue on their claims," Butler said.

"It goes back to the volume," he added. "You're obviously not going to be able to get to every one of those people every single day" when their cases are complicated.

Martinez countered that "the system itself is incredibly complicated. They do not make it easy for someone to get their benefits."