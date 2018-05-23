CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County jury ruled a security company will have to pay a victim of rape $1 billion after a guard they hired sexually assaulted her when she was just 14 years old.

Watch more on this story from 11Alive's Natisha Lance, tonight on #TheLateFeed.

Hope Cheston, now 20 years old, was raped by an apartment complex security guard in October 2012 when she was just 14.

Her attorney, Chris Stewart called the verdict "one of the biggest victories for women in the United States."

"A long-asked question was answered the way that it should be, and that was 'What is the value of a woman who has been sexually assaulted,'" Stweart said. "A Clayton County jury – 12 people, white, black Hispanic, male, female – said that a woman who has been sexually assaulted is worth $1 billion dollars, and I think that's a great thing."

Court documents say Cheston was visiting a friend when she was sexually assaulted by Brandon Lamar Zachary, a security guard hired by Crime Prevention Agency, Inc. for the Pointe South Apartments. After the incident, Zachary was arrested, charged with rape, statutory rape and child molestation and, ultimately, sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

According to the 2015 complaint, the security company had a "duty to properly supervise and/or monitor its security officer" when the incident occurred. Further, the complaint lists, the company had knowledge of Zachary's behavior against guests and tenants of the complex, but instead "ignored the circumstances that any reasonable person would interpret as leading to the injury."

The complaint charges that the security company, the owner and the manager of the complex were negligent in providing and maintaining a safe premise in more than a dozen different aspects.

The complaint sought damages as well as a jury trial. More than three years after that complaint was filed, a jury did side with Cheston and awarded her a $1 billion settlement May 22, 2018.

Cheston spoke Wednesday night to discuss the verdict handed down by the jury in her civil suit against the security company in hopes that her message will help other victims of sexual violence.

"Sexual assault is sexual assault," she said. "It's not right and it needs to be punished."

Cheston also took a moment to thank the jurors who sided with her, even after all these years.

"For the longest, I just thought it was swept under the rug and that it no longer mattered and that it just is what it is," Cheston explained. "But come to find out that 12 strangers feel like what I went through and my story and how I feel – after six years – is worth a billion dollars? That is life-changing, history-making. Just beautiful news to know."

Listen to the full statement here.

Stewart said the verdict also sends a "beautiful" message to the country.

"It shows companies that 'We (women) will be heard and there are people out there that truly value us,'" Stewart concluded.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos
01 / 237
02 / 237
03 / 237
04 / 237
05 / 237
06 / 237
07 / 237
08 / 237
Kevin Jerome was arrested on multiple felony counts out of Tennessee while he was driving passengers in an Uber in Cobb County on Sunday, May 20, 2018.
09 / 237
10 / 237
11 / 237
12 / 237
13 / 237
14 / 237
15 / 237
Rick Painter (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
16 / 237
Georgia Department of Corrections officials said Raul Prado ran off from a work detail in Augusta on Monday, May 7, 2018.
17 / 237
Ernest Leander Shaw, 65, faces 66 counts of sexual exploitation of children, possession of Schedule IV drugs and crossing guard line with drugs. Additional charges are pending.
18 / 237
19 / 237
20 / 237
Gainesville Police have charged 27-year-old Elmer B. Bonilla with enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation. He was arrested on April 23, 2018.
21 / 237
22 / 237
23 / 237
24 / 237
Jose Claros was convicted on charges of abusing his stepchildren and their mother on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
25 / 237
26 / 237
26-year-old Jaquavious Johnson and 21-year-old Scean Mitchell have been convicted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Clark Jr. on July 14, 2017.
27 / 237
28 / 237
29 / 237
30 / 237
31 / 237
32 / 237
33 / 237
34 / 237
Gordon County Sheriff's Office
35 / 237
36 / 237
37 / 237
38 / 237
39 / 237
40 / 237
Police arrested Tyler Casey and Nathaniel Rabideau, both 19, on March 23, for the vandalism incident that occurred on March 19. Both are being charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and vandalism to a place of worship. (Henry County Jail)
41 / 237
42 / 237
43 / 237
Jonathan Benjamin Gersh
44 / 237
Jerry Bagley was arrested on Sun., Feb. 11, 2018 for the April 2017 murder of an 11-week-old infant in Bartow County. (Bartow Co. Jail)
45 / 237
46 / 237
Tracey Patrick Mug
47 / 237
Joshua Richards, 21
48 / 237
49 / 237
50 / 237
51 / 237
52 / 237
53 / 237
Jacob Picklesimer is charged in his 3-month-old daughter's death.
54 / 237
55 / 237
Michael Reynolds is charged in the death of an 18-month-old child.
56 / 237
19-year-old Deonta Taylor
57 / 237
58 / 237
59 / 237
60 / 237
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
61 / 237
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
62 / 237
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
63 / 237
Brandon David Cannon IMAGE HART COUNTY SHERIFF
64 / 237
65 / 237
Darrius Matthews (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
66 / 237
14-year-old Ronaldo Cruz, Norcross
67 / 237
16-year-old Omar Ramos, Norcross
68 / 237
69 / 237
70 / 237
(Photo: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
71 / 237
72 / 237
73 / 237
74 / 237
Richard Autry (Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
75 / 237
Derek Jess Renfroe. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
76 / 237
Sidrick Melancon. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
77 / 237
Sadai Higgenbotham. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
78 / 237
Tyrone Kemp
79 / 237
80 / 237
Brandon Sewell (Cartersville PD)
81 / 237
82 / 237
McLin Wilson is accused of assault with a pool noodle
83 / 237
Marco Hernanded (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
84 / 237
SAMUEL ALEXANDER. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
85 / 237
Mugshot of Dijanelle Fowler (DeKalb County PD)
86 / 237
87 / 237
88 / 237
Tara Marie Solem was accused of empersonating a police officer at a Chick-fil-A. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
89 / 237
(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
90 / 237
Perry Brown, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Willie Joe Beasley. (Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
91 / 237
92 / 237
Michael Wysolovski. Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via 11Alive.
93 / 237
Lisa Alexander was charged with neglect after EMS found a disabled man living in "toxic" conditions with open wounds. (Photo: Murray County Sheriff's Office)
94 / 237
(Photo: DeKalb County Police Department)
95 / 237
Jessica Lane Hunt is accused of allowing her 8-month-old child to ingest cocaine
96 / 237
97 / 237
98 / 237
Bobbie Jessica Prather
99 / 237
100 / 237
101 / 237
Nicholas Deon Thrash has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Marion, Ind. He was arrested on May 17, 2017, and was being held on 10 counts of felony child molesting. (Grant Co., Ind. Jail)
102 / 237
Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office
103 / 237
104 / 237
Darryl Cordell Floyd B/M 28 YOA. Charged with VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
105 / 237
Michael Lydon Strong B/M 36 YOA charged with: -VGCSA Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) With Intent to Distribute -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
106 / 237
Charles Edward Brown B/M 53 YOA charged with -VGCSA Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
107 / 237
Charles Nile, photo from Clayton Co. Sheriff's Office
108 / 237
42-year-old Jamel Harris was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
109 / 237
17-year-old Jakerius Henry was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
110 / 237
Police in Miami said Jayce Lii posed as the assistant to Adele's manager in order to get free concert tickets.
111 / 237
Benjamin Johnson, 39, of Covington was charged with murder, concealing the death of another and arson in the death and burning of a body in Covington on May 6, 2017. (Newton County Jail)
112 / 237
113 / 237
Frank Mash was accused of stealing election signs in the days leading up to Georgia's 6th District race. (Photo: Fulton County Jail)
114 / 237
Adam Scott Presley was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police early Saturday morning after they said he stabbed three people while under the influence of LSD. (Athens-Clarke County PD)
115 / 237
Eric Anthony Moss (Photo: Rabun County Sheriff's Office)
116 / 237
Donny Eaton (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Officer)
117 / 237
Joseph Broxton
118 / 237
Daniel Pena
119 / 237
Photo of James Beard courtesy Dekalb Co.Sheriff's Office.
120 / 237
Samuel Washington is accused of stealing 45 guns.
121 / 237
Kenneth Corely is accused of stealing 45 guns.
122 / 237
Kent Igleheart (DeKalb County Jail)
123 / 237
Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall (L) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa on March 25, 2017. (Black Hawk County Jail)
124 / 237
125 / 237
126 / 237
Thomas Edvalson was sentenced for hosting a site for child porn and offering a "how-to" guide for others to set up their own.
127 / 237
Dontavious Contrell Rucker (Photo: Banks County Sheriff's Office)
128 / 237
129 / 237
130 / 237
131 / 237
132 / 237
Ron Gorman, 51, was charged with more than 260 counts related to alleged repeated sexual assault of a teen victim out of Pennsylvania. He was picked up in Cobb County. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
133 / 237
33-year-old Terryon Harris. (Photo: Doraville Police Department)
134 / 237
Zhibin Duan was charged with murder after investigators found his estranged wife's body inside his home.
135 / 237
Selena Delatorre
136 / 237
Brian Weikel, 37 years old of Acworth arrested for impersonating a police officer.
137 / 237
James Lumpkin
138 / 237
Dale Tice.
139 / 237
Order of incarceration | Remanded, Lumpkin County Courthouse on June 4, 2003 | Age: 22
140 / 237
DUI, failure to maintain lane | Arrested on GA 75 on Jan. 11, 2002 | Age: 20
141 / 237
Time to serve | Turned self in on March 14, 2003 | Age: 22
142 / 237
Joshua Boone was charged iwth vehicular homicide after police say he drove the wrong way on I-85, crashed into a vehicle, and killed the driver.
143 / 237
Known as Spladder the clown, White was a member of the Whitfield Fire Clown Posse. The group visited schools in the area and taught them fire safety while dressed as clowns.
144 / 237
A booking photo of Adam Densmore who was arrested in Oklahoma.
145 / 237
Omar Malcolm was arrested for a robbery he stopped.
146 / 237
147 / 237
148 / 237
Earl Cherry, 50, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Sandy.
149 / 237
Joshua Darnell Coleman
150 / 237
151 / 237
CRUZ BARRERA-LUGO
152 / 237
153 / 237
Mario Antwoin Teasley
154 / 237
Kendra Jacinta Johnson
155 / 237
Quintavius Williams
156 / 237
Robert Bradley
157 / 237
Keith Denmon.
158 / 237
159 / 237
Matthew Flesher was arrested and charged after police found video evidence he'd be spying on his neighbors for years.
160 / 237
ACWORTH, Ga. &ndash; Bartow County Sheriff's Office has arrested 24-year-old Ryan Erikson for possession of child pornography.
161 / 237
Amir Williams, 26
162 / 237
Escaped Tennessee inmate David Frazier was captured Wednesday Dec. 28 in Forsyth County Georgia after being on the run for two days.
163 / 237
Darrel L. Eaker II, 43 of Ballground, Georgia has been charged with malice murder FVA and aggravated assault FVA
164 / 237
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. &ndash; Gwinnett County Police have arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Kelley for his sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
165 / 237
Kelly Grace O'Brien is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars of teeth whitening strips and razor blades from a Walmart.
166 / 237
23-year-old Brittany Wiggins is wanted for the murder of her husband Demarcus Myers.
167 / 237
Jahleel Brown, along with his step-son, was charged in the death of Brown's 14-year-old daughter's Dec. 6 death. Both Brown and the juvenile were charged with Reckless Conduct and Involuntary Manslaughter.
168 / 237
Errol Martinez
169 / 237
Dejour Weston
170 / 237
Amanda Davis IMAGE COBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
171 / 237
Jose Rodriguez was arrested December 6 in Newnan on charges of impersonating an officer, shoplifting and obstruction of officers (Newnan PD)
172 / 237
Cynthia Mann Klaudt, 60, was arrested Thursday after a bloody altercation with her husband.
173 / 237
Elijah Williams Ramoutar, 19
174 / 237
Antonio Gee was arrested on multiple charges after the four-hour standoff in a Mableton home on Wed., December 7, 2016 (Cobb County Jail mugshot)
175 / 237
Leroy Coleman
176 / 237
Police arrested Terique Hall after he allegedly strangled a woman to death inside a DeKalb County hotel.
177 / 237
Orlando Gibson
178 / 237
Xavier Gibson
179 / 237
Authorities say 50-year-old Ronald Mark Clark of Woodstock, Ga. was behind multiple burglaries in the Marietta-area during which he forced open unoccupied homes and took high-end kitchen ranges.
180 / 237
Christopher Florence was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
181 / 237
Kenneth Eric Jackson was indicted for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
182 / 237
Marco Watson was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
183 / 237
Eunice English was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
184 / 237
Devin Thomas was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
185 / 237
186 / 237
187 / 237
Damarius Thompson, 25(left) and Shontavious Chestnut, 25(right)
188 / 237
Quentin Brown was arrested in connection with a carjacking at Perimeter Mall.
189 / 237
Dustin York
190 / 237
Alexander McDaniel (Photo: Fulton County Government)
191 / 237
Tracia Hubbard, 48, is accused of shooting Brandon Parker, 33, to death after the two argued outside of her mother's home at 739 Grosso Ave.
192 / 237
Gregory Andre Stillwell is accused of attacking an elderly woman. (Photo: McDonough Police Department)
193 / 237
Thomas Sickman, a teacher at Heard County High, is accused of having sex with a student. (Photo: Heard County Sheriff's Office)
194 / 237
Police arrested Isaac Lee Johnson for a fatal stabbing at a homeless camp.
195 / 237
John Nicholson
196 / 237
Anthony Argento
197 / 237
Joshua Hughes
198 / 237
Donald Ragin
199 / 237
Joshua Mascharka
200 / 237
Benjamin Passmore
201 / 237
David McCormick
202 / 237
Joshua Taft
203 / 237
Josh Cubas
204 / 237
Aron Davis (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
205 / 237
Jonathan Michael Wimbs is accused of striking a police K9 several times with brass knuckles (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
206 / 237
Eugene Lamar Mitchell
207 / 237
Travion Terrell Hall
208 / 237
Julian Michael Rochester
209 / 237
Chad Johnathan Clay mug shot
210 / 237
Anthony Hicks
211 / 237
Boaz Anthony Fordyce
212 / 237
Willis Johnson
213 / 237
Kelless Twohearts Lory, 58, faces two life sentences plus 40 years after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of molestation.
214 / 237
Todd, a Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Cadet, is charged with sneaking in drugs, liquor and even a phone to an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.
215 / 237
Tory Mack is facing child cruelty charges. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
216 / 237
Elizabeth Mack was charged after authorities said she allowed her husband to beat her child (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
217 / 237
Marcus Vick was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Virginia (WVEC)
218 / 237
Autum Bailey
219 / 237
Jezlias Masonett
220 / 237
Leslie Ford is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
221 / 237
Arielle McMillan
222 / 237
Jeri Quezada (Grand Prairie Police Department)
223 / 237
Nyree Rapley is accused of firing off a gun during an argument. (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
224 / 237
Marlo Pinnock
225 / 237
Richard Perry
226 / 237
Daniel Dutton, an assistant basketball coach at Marist School, was arrested on child pornography possession charges.
227 / 237
White, Ga. Officer Blake Scheff
228 / 237
White Police Chief David King
229 / 237
“Katt” Micah Sierra Williams was arrested on a battery charge in Gainesville, Ga.
230 / 237
Kevin Harrison is charged in the death of his wife
231 / 237
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
232 / 237
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
233 / 237
Quintarious Walker was arrested in the death of a couple whose bodies were found in a Norcross neighborhood.
234 / 237
Bernard Benta, 46
235 / 237
Ulysses Clark
236 / 237
Clifford Bernard Neal is accused of shaking off a Taser shot and throwing an officer from a moving vehicle
237 / 237
Jeremiah Walker, 19
© 2018 WXIA