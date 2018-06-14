Father's Day might be a good time to give dad a gentle reminder about the importance of taking care of his mind and body.

"This annual observance is also a reminder of the many health challenges men face," said Laura Snyder, MS, RDN, LD and Regional Director of Health Strategies for UnitedHealthcare in Georgia.

Snyder said men face a lower life expectancy (76 years for men vs. 81 years for women) and higher risk of being overweight (nearly 71 percent for men vs. 59 percent for women).

She also said they're less likely to visit a doctor (76 percent of men had seen a doctor in the last year vs. 92 percent of women).

Snyder recommends the following for dads:

See your doc : Schedule an annual wellness visit with your primary care physician to take charge of your health and detect any potential health issues or diseases early.

: Schedule an annual wellness visit with your primary care physician to take charge of your health and detect any potential health issues or diseases early. Push yourself, but not too far : Some men are prone to push themselves physically, such as attempting a marathon, triathlon or an extreme sport. It’s a good idea to check with your physician before you engage in any extreme sport and start a slow and steady training routine. One strategy is to pair up with a workout partner, someone who can hold you accountable and encourage you to achieve your wellness goals.

: Some men are prone to push themselves physically, such as attempting a marathon, triathlon or an extreme sport. It’s a good idea to check with your physician before you engage in any extreme sport and start a slow and steady training routine. One strategy is to pair up with a workout partner, someone who can hold you accountable and encourage you to achieve your wellness goals. Check with your boss : Your employer may have a wellness program that enables people to earn rewards for achieving certain fitness goals or offers discounts on gym memberships.

: Your employer may have a wellness program that enables people to earn rewards for achieving certain fitness goals or offers discounts on gym memberships. Go virtual: Studies show that men are less likely than women to seek help, particularly for depression and other behavioral health issues. Virtual visits with a mental health provider via a mobile device or computer can make it easier to get help. Virtual care might already be available as part of their health care benefits.

