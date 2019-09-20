DALTON, Ga. — Friday Gov. Brian Kemp defended an unorthodox online application process for a soon-to-be vacant US Senate seat. He said it’s transparent. He would not say, however, that it’s a requirement.

The Georgia constitution calls for Kemp to replace Senator Johnny Isakson, who is stepping down December 31 because of health issues.

Kemp says he wants the US Senator he appoints at the end of the year to apply for the job online. But he would not say that it’s a requirement for the job.

This week he posted an online application process for anybody who is constitutionally qualified to apply. "I just think there may be some people that are interested in this that may not be serving (in public office) at all that we need to know about. This is giving those folks an opportunity," Kemp said Friday.

Kemp knows many Republican insiders are privately lobbying for the job and some, like Congressman Doug Collins (R-Georgia), have lengthy public records.

"I talked to Congressman Collins over a week ago. He submitted his application I think (Thursday) afternoon," Kemp said Friday.

Kemp says he encourages public figures to also apply online. "I think it’d be great for them to. It lets us know their true interests," Kemp said.

Kemp and his staff would not say it’s absolutely a requirement for the next senator to have been an online applicant.

Whomever Kemp appoints would face a special election in November 2020 – if that interim Senator chooses to run.