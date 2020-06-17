Carol Barr, wife of Congressman Andy Barr dies unexpectedly

The congressman's chief of staff Mary Rosado says Carol Leavell Barr passed away Tuesday night at the family’s home in Lexington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr is mourning the sudden loss of his wife.

Barr’s chief of staff Mary Rosado says Carol Leavell Barr passed away Tuesday night at the family’s home in Lexington.

“During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven. Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters,” Rosado said in a statement.

Carol was 39-years-old.

The cause of death has not been released.

Andy Barr has represented Kentucky's 6th Congressional District since 2013.

Kentucky leaders have also issued statement’s on Carol Barr’s passing including Barr's Democratic challenger for his seat.

"My prayers are with @RepAndyBarr, his children, and his entire family. This is an unimaginable loss. While we may disagree politically, we’re both family men and I can’t fathom the pain he must be experiencing right now. "

Governor Andy Beshear:

"Britainy and I are heartbroken for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his family tonight at the sad news of the unexpected passing of the congressman's wife, Carol. We are praying for the Barr family."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

“Elaine and I are stunned and heartbroken at the news of Carol’s passing. Her warmth filled whatever room she entered and her contributions made Kentucky a better place for all of us. And to Eleanor and Mary Clay, Carol was a wonderful role model and source of constant love. We send our sincere condolences to Andy, their family and his staff at this terribly painful time.”

Auditor Mike Harmon:

“My heart goes out to Andy on the sudden passing of his beautiful wife and wonderful mother to their two girls, Carol. My family and I ask all Kentuckians to extend your heartfelt sympathy to the Barr and Leavell families, not only now but in the days and weeks to come. As written in Proverbs 18:22, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing. And obtains favor from the Lord.”

Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown:

“Our hearts go out to the Barr family at this tragic news,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said. “While there are no words that can heal the pain of losing a loved one, we pray together that God will comfort Congressman Andy Barr, their daughters, and the entire family through this very difficult time.”

Agricultural commissioner Ryan Quarles

“As a Scott County native, I have known Carol my entire life,” said Commissioner Quarles. “Carol was a valued member of our community, a wife, and, above all, a mother to two daughters. Every time I saw her, she had a smile on her face, which shined like the Kentucky sun. I mourn the loss of my friend and cannot imagine the level of grief Andy and his family are experiencing. My prayers are with Andy and his daughters during this time. I ask that all of Kentucky join me in praying for them.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.