x
More than 2 tons of marijuana worth $10M seized before reaching Kentucky city

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said the 4,200-pound shipment came from Canada and was on its way to Bardstown, Ky. before police intervened.

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Nelson County Police said a large shipment of marijuana, with a street value worth nearly $10 million, was caught before it could reach its destination in one Kentucky city.

The Nelson County Sheriff's office said on Facebook that the department had intercepted a freight shipment of over 4,200 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday.

Police said the shipment was coming from Canada and was on its way to Bardstown, Ky.

According to police, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force worked with the Kentucky State Police, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency to intercept the shipment. 

Details about the interception were not released, however, police said the investigation is ongoing.

In the Facebook post, the Nelson County Sheriff's office said they expect arrests to follow.

