ATLANTA — Traffic is flowing on Interstate 85 again after officials had to reroute traffic in both directions early Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Police and the Georgia State Patrol both responded to the incident on I-85, just past the airport, around 11:40 a.m.

According to APD, the incident had lanes of I-85 blocked in both directions between Cleveland Avenue and Sylvan Road.

Crews worked for about two hours to try and reopen lanes of the Interstate, which caused serious delays. Traffic was moving again, however around 2 p.m.

11Alive is still working to gather more information on what caused the lanes to be blocked to begin with.

© 2018 WXIA