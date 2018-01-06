LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta will celebrate the 40th birthday of "Police Guy," LEGO's first minifigure, with special programming during weekends in June.

Starting on Saturday, June 2, guests can enjoy themed scavenger hunts in MINILAND, meet and greets with Batman, Bertie and Emmett, Minifigure costume contests, LEGO cake builds, face painting, Minifigure trading and more.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta will celebrate the 40th birthday of "Police Guy," LEGO's first minifigure, with special programming during weekends in June.

Here is a rundown of activities during the weekends of June 2-3, June 9-10, June 16-17, June 23-24 and June 30.

LEGO® Minifigure Scavenger Hunt in MINILAND: Families can search for exclusive birthday Minifigures for the chance to with four annual passes.

Meet and Greet with Batman, Bertie and Emmett: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Minifigure Costume Contest: 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

LEGO® Cake build: This custom build activity gives guests a chance to build and take home their own LEGO cake, while supplies last.

Guests are also encouraged to dress as their favorite Minifigure for the chance to win prizes.