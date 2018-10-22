HOUSTON – Supporters lined up early Monday for a chance to see President Donald Trump who will be in town to hold a rally for Sen. Ted Cruz.

These people don’t want to take a chance of missing out on the president’s rally here in Houston. The line of people was weaving up and down near the Toyota Center before it eventually spilled over into Discovery Green nearby.

The line started around 10 a.m. Sunday with people showing up literally by the bus load more than 24 hours before President Trump was expected to arrive.

The president’s appearance in Texas is to support Cruz in this first day of early voting.

So many people showed up to camp out, Houston police and the Trump campaign had to adapt their plans at the last minute. Police closed streets hours earlier than planned Sunday night.

Trump campaign organized what they’re calling a “Big Texas Tailgate.” They say 100,000 people requested tickets to the pre-rally event.

There’s only room for 18,000 people inside Toyota Center, so supporters can enjoy music, food and watch the rally on the big screens.

Keep in mind, that’s just people who signed up to attend this event. Police expect protesters to make their way here today.

This crowd will grow tremendously over the course of the day. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30 p.m.

