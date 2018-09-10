The following central Georgia schools/colleges have announced closures as a result of Hurricane Michael:

Bibb County, Closed Thursday (Affects staff only)

Crisp County Schools, Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Crisp Academy, Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Dodge County, Dismissing at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Closed on Thursday

Dooly County, Closed Wednesday and Thursday

Dublin City Schools, Closed Thursday

Laurens County, Closed Thursday

Monroe County Schools, Closed Thursday

Peach County Schools, Closed Wednesday

Stratford Academy, Closed Thursday

Telfair County Schools, Closed Thursday and Friday

Treutlen County Schools: Closed Thursday

Washington County, Closed Thursday

Wheeler County, Closed Thursday

Windsor Academy, Closed Thursday

*Contact your local Head Start program or day care provider for cancellations.

Colleges

Fort Valley State University, closes noon Wednesday and stays closed Thursday

Georgia College in Milledgeville, all classes and activities suspended until Monday

Georgia Southwestern, closed Wednesday and Thursday

Mercer University's Wednesday undergrad classes have been rescheduled to Dec. 8

Middle Georgia State University, Dismissing at noon Wednesday

Oconee Fall Line Technical College, closing Wednesday at noon, closed Thursday

