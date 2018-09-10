The following central Georgia schools/colleges have announced closures as a result of Hurricane Michael:
- Bibb County, Closed Thursday (Affects staff only)
- Crisp County Schools, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Crisp Academy, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Dodge County, Dismissing at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Closed on Thursday
- Dooly County, Closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Dublin City Schools, Closed Thursday
- Laurens County, Closed Thursday
- Monroe County Schools, Closed Thursday
- Peach County Schools, Closed Wednesday
- Stratford Academy, Closed Thursday
- Telfair County Schools, Closed Thursday and Friday
- Treutlen County Schools: Closed Thursday
- Washington County, Closed Thursday
- Wheeler County, Closed Thursday
- Windsor Academy, Closed Thursday
RELATED: Tracking Michael | Strong winds, several inches of rain likely for central Georgia
*Contact your local Head Start program or day care provider for cancellations.
Colleges
- Fort Valley State University, closes noon Wednesday and stays closed Thursday
- Georgia College in Milledgeville, all classes and activities suspended until Monday
- Georgia Southwestern, closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Mercer University's Wednesday undergrad classes have been rescheduled to Dec. 8
- Middle Georgia State University, Dismissing at noon Wednesday
- Oconee Fall Line Technical College, closing Wednesday at noon, closed Thursday
We will continue to keep you updated on school closings here on the 13 WMAZ website and on the WMAZ mobile app.
© 2018 WMAZ