NEW ORLEANS - The Archdiocese of New Orleans on Friday identified 57 priests and deacons it said have faced credible claims of sexual abuse of minors in recent decades.
The clergy were identified in a list Archbishop Gregory Aymond released as the church sex abuse scandal recently made news across the country and in New Orleans.
In a letter he released Friday morning, Aymond said he received calls both urging him to release the list and to keep it private. “I believe it is the right thing to do in order to foster the healing of victims, in a spirit of transparency, and in the pursuit of justice,” the letter reads.
The list is 10 pages long and included recent allegations as well as one as far back as 1917.
The names of Archdiocese of New Orleans clergy who are alive and have been accused of sexually abusing a minor which led to their removal from ministry. In each case, the cleric remains out of ministry.
GEORGE BRIGNAC (DEACON)
Date of Birth: 1935
Ordination: 1976
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s; early 1980s
Allegation Received: 1977
Removed from Ministry: 1988
Pastoral Assignments
- Cabrini High School, New Orleans
- Our Lady of the Rosary, New Orleans
- St. Frances Cabrini School, New Orleans
- St. Louise de Marillac School, Arabi
- St. Matthew the Apostle School, River Ridge
MICHAEL FARINO
Date of Birth: 1942
Ordination: 1969
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s and 1980s
Allegation Received: 1990
Removed from Ministry: 1990
Pastoral Assignments
- Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chalmette
- St. Benilde, Metairie
- St. Maurice, New Orleans
THOMAS GASPARD GLASGOW
Date of Birth: 1938
Ordination: 1969
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s
Allegation Received: 2007
Removed from Ministry: 2008
Pastoral Assignments
- Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
- St. Brigid, New Orleans
- St. Gabriel, New Orleans
- St. James Major, New Orleans
- St. John the Baptist, Edgard
- St. Philip the Apostle, New Orleans
- St. Simon Peter, New Orleans
PAUL CALAMARI
Date of Birth: 1944
Ordination: 1980
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Allegation Received: 2003
Removed from Ministry: 2003
Pastoral Assignments
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Belle Chasse
- Our Lady of the Rosary, New Orleans, in residence
- St. Stanislaus School, Bay St. Louis, MS
- St. Raphael, New Orleans
- St. Rita, New Orleans, in residence
- Holy Cross Church, Dover, DE
- St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockenin, DE
- St. Peter the Apostle, New Castle, DE
MICHAEL FRASER
Date of Birth: 1949
Ordination: 1975
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s; 1990s
Allegation Received: 1998
Removed from Ministry: 2004
Pastoral Assignments
- Sts. Peter and Paul, Pearl River
- St. Raphael the Archangel, New Orleans
- St. Rita Church, New Orleans
- The Visitation of Our Lady, Marrero
LAWRENCE HECKER
Date of Birth: 1931
Ordination: 1958
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; 1970s
Allegation Received: 1996
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments
- Christ the King, Terrytown
- Holy Family, Luling
- Holy Rosary, New Orleans
- Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
- St. Anthony, Luling
- St. Bernadette, Houma
- St. Charles Borromeo, in residence
- St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans
- St. Francis Xavier, Metairie
- St. Joseph, Gretna
- St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi
- St. Mary, New Roads
- St. Theresa of Child Jesus, New Orleans
GERARD HOWELL
Date of Birth: 1939
Ordination: 1964
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s
Allegation Received: 1978
Removed from Ministry: 1980
Pastoral Assignments
- Holy Trinity, New Orleans
- Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
- Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego
- Prince of Peace, Chalmette
- St. Gerard, New Orleans
- St. Henry, New Orleans
- St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kenner
- Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
- St. Pius X, Baton Rouge
JAMES KILGOUR
Date of Birth: 1946
Ordination: 1982
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Allegation Received: 1987
Removed from Ministry: 1988
Pastoral Assignments
- St. Pius X, New Orleans
JAMES LOCKWOOD (DEACON)
Date of Birth: 1933
Ordination: 1974
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s
Allegation Received: 1978
Removed from Ministry: 1978
Pastoral Assignments
- Center of Jesus the Lord, New Orleans
- Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chalmette
PATRICK KEANE
Date of Birth: 1948
Ordination: 1973
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Allegation Received: 1994
Removed from Ministry: 1995
Pastoral Assignments
- Holy Family, Luling
- St. Anselm, Madisonville
- St. Catherine of Siena, Metairie
- St. Cecilia, New Orleans
- St. Edward the Confessor, Metairie
- St. Mary Magdalen, Metairie
GERARD KINANE
Date of Birth: 1945
Ordination: 1973
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s; 1980s
Allegation Received: 1993
Removed from Ministry: 2004
Pastoral Assignments
- Our Lady of the Isle, Grand Isle
- St. Cecilia, New Orleans, in residence
- St. Edward the Confessor, Metairie
- St. Gabriel the Archangel, New Orleans
- St. Henry, New Orleans
- St. Hilary, Matthews
- St. Luke the Evangelist, Slidell, in residence
- St. Mark, Chalmette
- St. Mary’s Nativity, Raceland
- Assumption Catholic Church, Jacksonville, FL
- Mother Seton Catholic Church, Palm Springs, FL
- St. John Catholic Church, Atlanta Beach, FL
- St. Bernadette Church, Canadensis, PA
GERALD PRINZ
Date of Birth: 1939
Ordination: 1968
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Incardinated Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux: 1977
Allegation Received: 1995
Resigned from Priesthood: 1990
Pastoral Assignments
- St. Frances de Sales, Houma
- St. Gregory Barbarigo, Houma
PATRICK SANDERS
Date of Birth: 1963
Ordination: 1990
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1990s
Allegation Received: 2004
Removed from Ministry: 2005
Pastoral Assignments
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Belle Chasse
- Resurrection of Our Lord, New Orleans
- St. Angela Merici, Metairie
- St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, New Orleans
- St. Peter, Reserve
- St. Thomas, Pointe-a-la-Hache
JOHN SAX
Date of Birth: 1948
Ordination: 1973
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Allegation Received: 2000
Removed from Ministry: 2004
Pastoral Assignments:
- Resurrection, New Orleans
- St. Cecilia Church, New Orleans
- St. Clement of Rome, Metairie
- St. Francis of Assisi, New Orleans, in residence
- St. Gabriel the Archangel, New Orleans
- St. Jerome Church, Kenner
- St. John of the Cross, in residence
- St. Louis Cathedral, New Orleans
- St. Peter, Reserve
- St. Raphael, New Orleans
- St. Rita, New Orleans, in residence
The names of Archdiocese of New Orleans clergy who are deceased and who admitted or have been publicly accused of sexually abusing a minor.
JOHN BASTY
Date of Birth: 1882
Date of Ordination: 1908
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s
Allegation Received: 1946
Date of Death: 1956
Pastoral Assignments:
- St. Augustine, New Orleans
- St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan
- Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
- St. Vincent de Paul, New Orleans
PIERRE CELESTIN CAMBIAIRE
Date of Birth: 1871
Ordination: 1898
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1910s
Allegation Received: 1917
Removed from Ministry: 1917
Date of Death: 1955
Pastoral Assignments:
- Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cameron
- St. George, Baton Rouge
- St. Joseph, Grosse-Tete
- St. Leon, Leonville
CARL DAVIDSON
Date of Birth: 1940
Ordination: 1964
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1980s
Allegation Received: 1989
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Date of Death: 2007
Pastoral Assignments:
- Annunciation, New Orleans
- St. James Major, New Orleans
- St. John Prep, New Orleans
- St. Raphael the Archangel, New Orleans
- St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, New Orleans
JAMES BENEDICT
Date of Birth: 1913
Date of Ordination: 1939
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: Late 1950s
Allegation Received: 2003
Date of Death: 1984
Pastoral Assignments:
- Mater Dolorosa Church, New Orleans
- Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
- St. Augustine Church, New Orleans
- St. Henry Church, New Orleans
- Ursuline Convent and Academy
DINO CINEL
Date of Birth: 1941
Ordination: 1966
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1980s
Allegation Received: 1988
Removed from Ministry: 1988
Date of Death: 2018
Pastoral Assignments:
- Professor at Tulane University
- St. Rita, New Orleans in residence
VINCENT FEEHAN
Date of Birth: 1945
Ordination: 1977
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s; early 1980s
Allegation Received: 1987
Voluntary leave of absence: 1987
Date of Death: 2010
Pastoral Assignments:
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Belle Chasse
- St. Anselm, Madisonville
- St. Catherine of Siena, Metairie
- St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, New Orleans
JOHN FRANKLIN
A Priest of the Diocese of Savannah, GA
Serving at the Archdiocese of New Orleans
Date of Birth: 1925
Ordination: 1956
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s
Allegation Received: 1959
Removed from Ministry: 1959
Date of Death: unknown
Pastoral Assignments:
- Ascension, Donaldsonville
- St. Gabriel, New Orleans
MICHAEL HURLEY
Date of Birth: 1915
Ordination: 1943
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s
Allegation Received: 1945
Left Archdiocese: 1955
Date of Death: 2005
Pastoral Assignments:
- Immaculate Conception Church, Marrero
- St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
- St. Francis de Sales, Houma
- St. Maurice, New Orleans
- Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
WESLEY MICHAEL LANDRY
Date of Birth: 1923
Ordination: 1948
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s
Allegation Received: 1993
Retired from Ministry: 1993
Date of Death: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
- Christ the King, Gretna
- Incarnate Word, New Orleans
- St. Anthony, Gretna
- St. Cecilia, New Orleans
- St. Gabriel the Archangel, New Orleans
- St. Joseph, Thibodaux
- St. Leo the Great, New Orleans
- St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, New Orleans
HOWARD HOTARD
Date of Birth: 1926
Ordination: 1955
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1980s
Allegation Received: 1995
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Date of Death: 2013
Pastoral Assignments:
- Our Lady of Lourdes, Slidell
- Sacred Heart Church, Lacombe
- St. Catherine of Siena, Metairie
- St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan
- St. Mary Pamela, Raceland
- St. Matthias, New Orleans
JAMES KIRCHER
A Priest of the Diocese of Jackson, MS
In Residence at the Archdiocese of New Orleans
Date of Birth: 1931
Ordination: 1963
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Allegation Received: 2010
Removed from Ministry: 1991
Date of Death: 2007
In Residence: 1970s
Pastoral Assignments:
- St. Julian Eymard, Algiers
RALPH LAWRENCE
Date of Birth: 1890
Ordination: 1916
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1930s
Allegation Received: 1935
Leave of absence: 1935
Date of Death: 1992
Pastoral Assignments
- Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
- Our Lady of Good Harbor, Buras
- Our Lady of Lourdes, Winnfield
- Sacred Heart Church, Rayville
- St. Anthony, Baton Rouge
GORHAM JOSEPH PUTNAM
Date of Birth: 1929
Ordination: 1955
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1950s
Allegation Received: 2002
Date of Death: 1993
Pastoral Assignments
- St. Agnes, Jefferson
- St. Andrew the Apostle, New Orleans
- St. Francis de Sales, New Orleans
- St. John the Baptist, Edgard
- St. Rita Church, New Orleans
JOHN SEERY
Date of Birth: 1953
Ordination: 1976
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s
Allegation Received: 1978
Left the USA: 1978
Date of Death: 2011
Pastoral Assignments:
- Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego
JOHN THOMANN
Date of Birth: 1930
Ordination: 1958
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Allegation Received: 1966
Removed from Ministry: 1967
Date of Death: 1989
Pastoral Assignments:
- Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
- Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Chackbay
- Resurrection of Our Lord, New Orleans
- St. Charles Borromeo Church, Destrehan
- St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans
- St. Henry, New Orleans
- St. Joseph Church, Gretna
- St. Joseph, Galliano
- St. Leo the Great, New Orleans
- St. Rose of Lima Church, New Orleans
BERNARD SCHMALTZ
Date of Birth: 1947
Ordination: 1973
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Allegation Received: 1993
Removed from Ministry: 1993
Date of Death: 2010
Pastoral Assignments:
- Anunziata, Houma
- St. Clement of Rome
- St. Francis Xavier, Metairie
- St. Gabriel the Archangel, New Orleans
- St. Rose of Lima, New Orleans, in residence
MALCOLM STRASSEL
Date of Birth: 1908
Ordination: 1934
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; early 1970s
Allegation Received: 2006
Date of Death: 1987
Pastoral Assignments:
- Holy Rosary Church, St. Amant
- Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
- Sacred Heart, LaCombe
- St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
- St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan
- St. Joseph, Gretna
- St. Mary Pamela, Raceland
JOHN WEBER
Date of Birth: 1919
Ordination: 1945
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s
Incardinated into Diocese of Baton Rouge: 1961
Allegation Received: 2005
Date of Death: 2000
Pastoral Assignments:
- Assumption Parish, Plattenville
- Holy Trinity, New Orleans
- St. Ann, Morganza
- St. Eloi, Theriot
- St. Rita, New Orleans
The names of religious order priests who were serving in the Archdiocese of New Orleans at the time of the allegation and the archdiocese was notified of the allegation. The investigation and final disposition of the allegation was the responsibility of the religious order.
PAUL AVALLONE, S.D.B.
Date of Birth: 1921
Date of Ordination: 1950
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s, early 1960s
Notification from Religious Order: 2011
Date of Death: 2008
Pastoral Assignments:
- Archbishop Shaw High School
- Hope Haven, Marrero
PATRICK BRADY, O.P.
Date of Birth: unknown
Ordination: unknown
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s
Allegation Received: 2002
Date of Death: 1999
Pastoral Assignments:
- St. Anthony of Padua, New Orleans
STANISLAUS CEGLAR, S.D.B.
Date of Birth: unknown
Ordination: unknown
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Allegation Received: 2010
Pastoral Assignments:
- Hope Haven, Marrero
PAUL CSIK, S.D.B.
Date of Birth: 1898
Date of Ordination: unknown
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Allegation Received: 2010
Date of Death: 1970
Pastoral Assignments:
- Hope Haven, Marrero
CLAUDE BOUDREAUX, S.J.
Date of Birth: 1925
Date of Ordination: 1955
Notification from Religious Order: 2005
Date of Death: 2016
Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
CORNELIUS CARR, S.J.
Date of Birth: 1920
Ordination: 1951
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s; early 1980s
Notification via Media Reports: 2018
Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
JAMES COLLERY, C.S.Sp
Date of Birth: 1920
Ordination: 1948
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1980s
Allegation Received: 2013
Date of Death: 1987
Pastoral Assignments:
- St. Ann, Metairie
JEROME DUCOTE, O.S.B.
Date of Birth: 1929
Ordination: 1954
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1960s
Allegation Received: 2002
Date of Death: 2006
Pastoral Assignments:
- St. Joseph Abbey, St. Benedict
ANTHONY ESPOSITO, S.D.B.
Date of Birth: unknown
Ordination: unknown
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s; 1960s
Allegation Received: 2006
Pastoral Assignments:
- Hope Haven, Marrero
JUSTIN FALER, O.S.B.
Date of Birth: 1919
Ordination: 1945
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s
Allegation Received: 2002
Date of Death: 1979
Pastoral Assignments:
- Annunciation, Bogalusa
- St. Benedict, St. Benedict
- St. Christopher, Metairie
- St. Jane de Chantal, Abita Springs
- St. Joseph Abbey
ANDREW MASTERS, S.V.D.
Date of Birth: unknown
Ordination: unknown
Allegation Received: 1993
Pastoral Assignments:
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Belle Chasse
- St. Augustine, New Orleans
JOSEPH PANKOWSKI, S.D.B.
Date of Birth: 1915
Ordination: unknown
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s; 1950s
Allegation Received: 2006
Deceased 1981
Pastoral Assignments
- Hope Haven, Marrero
ALFRED PIMPLE, O.F.M.
Date of Birth: 1911
Ordination: 1938
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s
Allegation Received: 1959
Date of Death: 1983
Pastoral Assignments:
- St. Mary of the Angels, New Orleans
- St. Patrick, Port Sulphur
ERNEST FAGIONE, S.D.B.
Date of Birth: 1917
Ordination: 1947
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1950s; 1960s
Allegation Received: 2006
Date of Death: 2006
Pastoral Assignments:
- Archbishop Shaw High School
- Hope Haven, Marrero
- St. John Bosco, Harvey
AUGUST KITA, S.D.B.
Date of Birth: 1931
Ordination: 1960
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s
Allegation Received: 2006
Date of Death: 2008
Pastoral Assignments:
- Hope Haven, Marrero
WILLIAM MILLER, C.Ss.R.
Date of Birth: 1896
Ordination: 1922
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1940s
Allegation Received: 1946
Date of Death: 1972
Pastoral Assignments:
- St. Alphonsus, New Orleans
DONALD PEARCE S.J.
Date of Birth: 1925
Ordination: 1959
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Allegation Received: 2003
Notification from Religious Order: 2010
Date of Death: 2016
Pastoral Assignments:
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
ALFRED SOKOL, S.D.B.
Date of Birth: 1911
Ordination: unknown
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s
Allegation Received: 2006
Deceased 2004
Pastoral Assignments:
- Hope Haven, Marrero
ROGER TEMME, O.M.I.
Date of Birth: 1947
Ordination: 1976
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s
Allegation Received: 1995
Pastoral Assignments:
- Ave Maria Retreat House, Lafitte
- Our Lady of Guadalupe, New Orleans
BENJAMIN WREN, S.J.
Date of Birth: 1931
Ordination: 1961
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1970s; early 1980s
Allegation Received: 2016
Date of Death: 2006
Pastoral Assignments
- Community of John the Evangelist, New Orleans
- Loyola University, New Orleans
The following religious order priests were taken out of ministry by the Archbishop of New Orleans in 2002, even though the abuse was not alleged to have occurred in the Archdiocese of New Orleans.
CHARLES COYLE, S.J.
Date of Birth: 1932
Ordination: 1965
Date of Death: 2015
Pastoral Assignments:
- Center for Jesus the Lord, New Orleans
- Holy Cross High School, New Orleans
- Jesuit High School, New Orleans
- St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Algiers
- St. Cecilia Parish (in residence)
- St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi
- St. Raphael, New Orleans
BERNARD KNOTH, S.J.
Date of Birth: 1949
Ordination: 1977
Pastoral Assignments:
- Loyola University
BRYAN FONTENOT, O.P.
Date of Birth: 1953
Ordination: 1981
Pastoral Assignments
- Xavier University, New Orleans
JOSEPH PELLETTIERI, C.Ss.R.
Date of Birth: 1939
Ordination: 1965
Date of Death: 2018
Pastoral Assignments:
- Ave Maria Retreat House, Crown Point
C. RICHARD NOWERY, C.S.C.
Date of Birth: 1938
Ordination: 1968 Date of Death: 2018
Pastoral Assignments:
- Sacred Heart of Jesus, New Orleans