A local sheriff's office is asking the public for their prayers after one of their own was involved in an off-duty motorcycle accident.

According to a statement from the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the accident involved one of their deputies, Colt Taylor, who was near his home in Lamar County when he crashed.

The Georgia State Patrol responded to the accident around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Crawford Road. That's where a preliminary investigation suggested Taylor lost control while negotiating a curve.

He then left the roadway and his 2002 Harley Davidson ended up in a ditch on the west side of the road. Taylor, who the sheriff's office described as "conscious but heavily sedated" was rushed to Macon Medical Center for treatment and further tests.

"Please keep him and his family in your prayers," the statement read. "Thank you to Lamar County Sheriff Brad White, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis and Macon Medical Center P.D. for your help and support."

© 2018 WXIA