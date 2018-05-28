POLK COUNTY, N.C. — NBC-affiliate WYFF in Greenville, S.C. is mourning the loss of two members of their news crew.

According to the station's website, news anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were killed after a tree fell on their SUV on Monday.

The fatal accident happened on U.S. 176 in Polk County, North Carolina.

McCormick had worked for the station since 2007 and Smeltzer was the station's photographer in the Spartanburg bureau, according to WYFF's website.

"All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family and we thank you, our extended family, for your comfort as we mourn and as we seek to comfort the families of Mike and Aaron," the station said in a statement.

