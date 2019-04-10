ATLANTA — One person is in police custody after officials said they fired a shot into the air during a fight after a softball game for an Atlanta high school.

It happened Wednesday night at the South Atlanta High School softball field off Hutchens Road in Atlanta after a game between South Atlanta High School and Washington High School.

According to Atlanta Police, an Atlanta Public Schools Police officer radioed for help after a large fight broke out. During the course of the fight, a spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools said someone fired a shot into the air.

Police detained the person, but their identity is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, APS said the students involved "will be disciplined in accordance with the Atlanta Public Schools student discipline policy."

APS said their police department is investigating the incident and more arrests could be made.

This is not the first time police have had to respond to gunfire following a high school game.

Two months ago, a 12-year-old and 16-year-old were shot near Lakewood Stadium after a fight following a preseason football game between Mays and Carver high schools. Police said they believe an argument escalated into gunfire. Both were expected to be OK.

