Local News

Person tased by Morrow Police causing disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday

Here's what we know.
Credit: WXIA

MORROW, Ga. — One person is in custody after causing a disturbance at Southlake Mall on Black Friday, authorities said. 

Morrow Police said the person threatened to "shoot up the place" and was tased, which was the "pop" sound shoppers heard near the Macy's department store. 

No one was hurt after the incident, Morrow Police said. 

