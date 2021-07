According to officials, one person has died and two others are on the way to the hospital.

Atlanta police are investigating after a triple shooting at a metro Atlanta home Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened at the 400-block of Argus Circle NW near the Adamsville and Fairburn Heights communities.

According to officials, one person has died and two others are on the way to the hospital. No word on their conditions yet.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, APD said.