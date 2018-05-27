Cherokee County, Ga. -- A 55-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash Sunday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Zimmerman, of Cartersville, died at the hospital.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bells Ferry Road and Eagle Drive just before 11 a.m.

A 19-year-old was driving a Honda on Bells Ferry turning on Eagle Drive as Zimmerman was headed north on Bells Ferry. Authorities said the preliminary report indicates the Honda came into his pathway.

The crash is still under investigation.

