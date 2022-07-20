1 found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Clayton County hibachi restaurant, police say

Clayton County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at a hibachi restaurant in Clayton County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, a man was found shot several times on the floor inside of the American Wings and Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lakeridge Parkway in Riverdale shortly after 3 p.m. The hibachi restaurant is located next to several businesses including a Little Caesar's Pizza and a barbershop.

Authorities are not yet releasing the victim's name at this time. Clayton County Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and their investigation remains ongoing.

"Clayton County Detectives are diligently working every angle and all leads in the incident at this time," the police department said.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.