ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened Sunday night.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Parkway Drive near Ponce de Leon Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after getting calls of a person shot.

When they got there, they found two men at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of the victims did not survive his injuries. The other was transported for further medical treatment.

Right now, homicide detectives are on the scene and are looking into the situation.