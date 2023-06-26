1 dead after car full of teens flips on I-85, officials say

It happened on Friday, June 23, just after 7 p.m.

ATLANTA — A car carrying five teens crashed on I-85 over the weekend in Coweta County, killing one of the passengers inside.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety said the car carrying the teens was traveling north when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

That's when officials said the car left the road, struck a guardrail, and overturned several times.

Officials add that the teen who died, 17-year-old Terrence Lesean Williams, was unrestrained. There is no word at the moment about the condition of the other passengers.