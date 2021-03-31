1 dead, Douglas County deputy shot in leg after shooting; GBI responding

Here's what we know right now.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and a deputy has been wounded after a shooting in Douglas County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

It happened Tuesday night off Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, according to the GBI.

Not much is known about the shooting at this time - including what happened in the moments leading up to the gunfire. The name and identity of the person killed was also not available. The deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was shot in the leg, according to the GBI.

The GBI said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office requested the agency respond to investigate the case, and agents are working to gather more information.

Not other details were available.