1 dead following overnight Smyrna house fire

It all happened at a house on Cooper Lake Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Smyrna Fire Department is investigating after a person died in a house fire early Friday morning.

Around midnight, firefighters were called to a home off Cooper Lake Court after heavy smoke was seen coming from the home's door. When first responders arrived, they found one person dead inside a bedroom.

Firefighters rescued one man from the fire. He was taken to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.