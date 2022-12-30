1 dead following overnight Smyrna house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Smyrna Fire Department is investigating after a person died in a house fire early Friday morning.
Around midnight, firefighters were called to a home off Cooper Lake Court after heavy smoke was seen coming from the home's door. When first responders arrived, they found one person dead inside a bedroom.
Firefighters rescued one man from the fire. He was taken to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
