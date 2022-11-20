Police: 3 people in wreck on I-20 struck by another vehicle; 1 dead

It happened near Turner Hill Road in DeKalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people involved in a wreck on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning were hit by another car -- leaving one person dead and two others in critical condition.

Just before 2:15 a.m., officers were responding to an accident on I-20 eastbound at Turner Hill Road. While they were on their way, the call was upgraded when they said several occupants of the cars involved were standing outside their vehicles when they were hit by another car.

When officers arrived on scene, they said victims were on both sides of the interstate. A 21-year-old man was dead and two women, one in her 20s and another in her 40s were taken to the hospital in "serious to critical" condition, police said.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic on I-20 was shut down during the investigation.