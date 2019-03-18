BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A house fire claimed the life of a man in Barrow County early Monday morning.

The fire happened around 5:00 a.m off Lokey's Ridge Road, according to Barrow Co. EMS Facebook post.

Scott Dankin with the Barrow County Fire Department, said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is involved in the investigation, but they don't believe this is a suspicious fire.

Firefighter on the scene of fatal Barrow County fire

11Alive

Dankin told 11Alive that it took around 20 minutes to gain control of the fire. They are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The man who passed away has not been identified yet.

MORE FIRE STORIES:

WATCH LIVE: Eight chemical storage tanks burning near Deer Park

8 children, 7 adults displaced by early morning apartment fire

Cobb firefighters respond to 'horrific' accident, save trapped driver

Deputy opens fire after escaping woman runs over foot, officials say