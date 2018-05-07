ARCADE, Ga. — Officials said one person is dead after a shooting on the Fourth of July.

It happened Wednesday night at a home in the 400 block of Carruth Road in Arcade, Georgia, a town in Jackson County about 65 miles north and east of Atlanta.

Details are still developing, but officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say the situation started as a domestic dispute and ended with gunfire.

Right now in the investigation, the GBI says it appears "multiple" adults were shot, and that the person who died do so from self-inflicted wounds.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more details as they develop.

