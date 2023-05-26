1 hurt after shooting near Smyrna Steak 'n Shake, police say

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMYRNA, Ga. — One person is hurt after a dispute led to a shooting near a Steak 'n Shake in Smyrna Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

Authorities responded to the Steak 'n Shake at 2736 Cobb Parkway. Smyrna Police said the dispute began between "two parties and one party was shot."

The person who was hurt was taken to the hospital and is being treated for their injuries. Smyrna Police said a suspect took off.

"We do not believe there is an immediate threat in the area currently," the police department said.

A witness told 11Alive the shooting took place in the parking lot and it's roped off with crime tape.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-666.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.