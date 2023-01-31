x
12 families displaced in Gwinnett apartment fire

Firefighters were called to 2700 block of Park Colony Drive.
Credit: Gwinnett County Government

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters battled an apartment fire that injured one person and displaced 12 families, authorities said.

The fire broke out Tuesday at a two-story apartment complex in Norcross, according to a Twitter post from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency services

Firefighters were called to 2707 Park Colony Drive, which according to Google maps, is listed as Terra at Norcross apartments. Once firefighters arrived, they hosed down the apartment building and got the fire under control. 

Gwinnett County firefighters said one person was treated at the scene and later released. Firefighters did not say what they were treated for. 

The fire is still under investigation. 

