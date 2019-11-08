CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, one person was injured and another killed in an incident Saturday afternoon on Allatoona Lake in Cherokee County.

The DNR statement said that game wardens responded to a call regarding a boating incident on Allatoona Lake at Little River at about 1 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered that a personal watercraft and a ski boat had collided just north of Little River Marina, which is located in the 6900 block of Bells Ferry Road in Cherokee County.

The DNR statement said a passenger on the personal watercraft, 47-year-old Cheryl Lynn Shephard of Woodstock, was transported to Northside Hospital, where she passed away from her injuries.

They said the male operator of the personal watercraft was also transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

According to the DNR, the cause of the incident is under investigation by the Department of Natural Resources Critical Incident Response Team. They said the investigation should take six-to-eight weeks.

