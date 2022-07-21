1 killed in crash in Newton County, sheriff says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash in Newton County Thursday evening.
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Highway 11 south of Adams Circle will be closed until 9 p.m.
Authorities said to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash and has not yet released specific details on the crash.
